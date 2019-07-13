Uncle Sal’s advice propels Maurer to lead at Miami Shores Club Championship

By Rob Kiser

TROY — Matt Maurer knew exactly who to talk to before the opening round of the Miami Shores Club Championship Saturday.

“My Uncle Sal gave me an inspirational speech this morning,” Maurer said after shooting an even-par 72 to take a three-stroke lead to Sunday’s final round. “I hadn’t been playing that well. Really, Uncle Sal’s speech really helped me.”

Maurer started with a bogey and was two-over par after bogeying the par-5 15th.

But, he birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th to get back to even par and card a 72.

“Really, I didn’t play that well,” Maurer said. “I just had to grind out. With some of the names in this field like Ryan Groff and Justin Weber, I really didn’t (expect to be leading).”

Groff was three shots back after a 75 and Jason Thompson was another shot back after a 76.

Current Piqua and Troy City champion Justin Weber was another stroke back at 77, followed by Alex Garman with a 78 and Jeff Poettinger with a 79.

“There are so many really good players,” Maurer said. “I know I am going to have to play well tomorrow. Hopefully, I can grind out another 72.”

Which would be Uncle Sal’s advice.

Super Seniors

Don Wogomaan has a one-shot lead in a tight race after a 73.

Rick Szabo was second with 74 and Jim Sarich was third with 75.

Super Duper Seniors

In another tight race, Mike Cargill has a one-shot lead with a 74.

Tied for second after shooting 75s were Tom Stickrod and Ron Cress.

Roger Luring had a 75 and Gary Weaver and Allen May both shot 78.

First Flight

Jim Howard has a one-shot lead after shooting 78.

John Mutschler is another shot back after shooting 79.

Andrew Lindeman had an 81 and Bob Rohr was another stroke back after an 82.