Troy American Legion Post 43 Juniors win state tournament; Legends sweep Ohio Summer Blast

CINCINNATI —- The Troy Post 43 American Legion Legends and Junior team both had big weekends.

Legends

Troy Post 43 prepared for the District American Legion Tournament by going 5-0 in the Ohio Summer Blast in Blue Ash.

Troy opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over the Cincy Dawgs.

Ian Gengler and Warren Hartzell combined on a two-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

Austin Kendall was 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple.

Colton Francis had a double and two RBIs and Jacob Francis added a double and one RBI.

Noah Brown was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Brandon Wilson had two RBIs and Ian Yunker had one RBI.

Post 43 followed that with a 4-1 win over the Commonwealth Grays.

Elliott Selig, Wilson and Yunker combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Yunker was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.

Wilson, Hartzell and Darius Boeke all had one RBI.

Troy then defeated the Cincinnati Aces 5-4.

Andy Wargo was 2-for-3, with a double and one RBI, while Noah Brown had a double and two RBIs.

Wilson was 2-for-3 and Kendall added a double.

Ben Spangler, Boeke and Brown combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Troy then defeated the Ohio Flash 3-2.

Jacob Francis pitched the first six and two-third innings, striking out nine and walking three while allowing seven hits.

Yunker came in to get the final out on a strikeout.

Wilson and Colton Francis each had one RBI.

Troy then faced Ohio Commonwealth again in the championship game.

Post 43 won a 1-0 thriller.

Hartzell and Yunker combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Troy’s run came in the third inning when Wargo doubled and Jacob Francis had a two-out single to score him.

Yunker also had a double in the game.

Troy Post 43 Juniors

The Junior team Ohio American Leagion State Junior Tournament, played at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Troy opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Athens Junior team.

Aiden Heffner was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Jacob Longenecker had a double and two RBIs, while Garrett LeMaster had a double and one RBI.

Jonny Baileys doubled and Cy Baisden had one RBI.

Baileys and Keith Orndorff combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Troy followed that with a 6-3 win over the Post 757 Colts 16U team.

Orndorff was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Heffner was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Baisden was 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Cam Swartout had two RBIs and Baileys had a double.

Noah Krause was 2-for-3 and LeMaster was 2-for-4.

Orndorff and Longenecker combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.

Troy followed that with a 10-0 win over James Dickey Post 23 17U team.

Baileys was 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Heffner was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Jake Carman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Jack Cleckner was also 2-for-3.

Jake Smith had a double and one RBI, while LeMaster, Gavin Martin and Longenecker all had one RBI.

Longenecker and Levi Polin comined on a four-hitter, striking out six.

Troy defeated Bruins Baseball 16U team 14-1 in the championship game.

Cleckner pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

He also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Baileys was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while LeMaster was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Swartout was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Martin had a double and one RBI.

Baisden had two RBIs and Polin added one RBI.