Echo Hills Junior Golf Camp a success

Editor’s Note: This information was submitted by Echo Hills Golf Course PGA Professional Chip Fox.

The Echo Hills Junior Golf Camp was another huge success this year. The teams were broken in to four teams and each team played against each other to determine the winning team.

This year’s winning team was the Light Blue team comprised of Simon King, Drew Hostetter, Campbell O’Neal, Zurich Bess, Xandrea Piper, Lani Clemons, Josh Colvin, Casey Beckner, Jackson Lyman, Brady Downing, Sabastian Karabinis, Colton Rittenhouse, Hunter Ray and Alexis Jay.

This year we had almost 60 junior golfers so it was important to have volunteers to help with safety and to help the young players get around the golf course.

A lot of the volunteers are members here and I would like to thank them for their help. Their names are as follows, Marty Jackson, Tim Johnston, Mark Sowry and Harry Congdon. I also had past junior golfers who helped and they were Kyler Kommer, Addie Honeycutt, Reece Tate and Grant Humphrey.

Current and past golf coaches helped out and their names are Andy Johnson and Ron Schultz. Other volunteers who had grandkids participating were Dean Lyman and Ron Tackett.

Thank you to Unity National Bank and Scott Rasor for allowing a multitude of volunteers to help each week and those were Ken Magoteaux, Matt Verhotz, Tim Summers and Kyle Cooper.

It takes more than volunteers to make for a successful junior camp.

We had money donations from Chris Garrity of Edward Jones and Judy Meckstroth which paid for the jerseys the junior golfers wore. Joe Thoma of Joe Thoma Jewelers supplied our juniors with the medals for the winning and runner up teams and the MVP plaques. Gail, Scott, and Kyle Reardon of Atlantis Sportswear were so kind to supply our jerseys.

I also want to thank Kirt Huemmer and crew for having the golf course in immaculate shape and the City of Piqua for the use of the course.

I also want to thank Rob Kiser from the Piqua Daily Call for the continuous coverage of this year’s Junior Golf camp. Rob does an outstanding job. Thank you for all the coverage that you give.

The last two people I would like to acknowledge are Jeff Cotner for helping me teach the junior golfers and keeping things running smoothly and Diane Fox for her help in attendance.

As you can see it takes a small village to run a junior golf camp and I was lucky to have one. Thank you to all and I apologize if I missed mentioning a volunteer.

Golfingly Yours,

Chip Fox

PGA Professional

Echo Hills G.C.