Troy Post 43 leads Greenville Post 140 6-4 after four innings; game to be resumed Friday night

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team opened American Legion District tournament play Thursday night at Hardman Field, but the game was suspended after a bank of lights went out.

The game will be resumed at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Troy leading Greenville Post 140 Thunder 6-4.

Troy had batted around in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Brandon Wilson had a leadoff double, but was thrown out stealing third.

Ian Yunker, Austin Kendall and Kyle Evans all walked and with two out, Colton Francis drilled a bases-clearing double to give Troy a 3-0 lead.

After walks to Andy Wargo and Noah Brown loaded the bases, Tyler Beyke replaced Timothy Lawson on the mound and Jacob Francis walked to force in a run and make it before Beyke got an out to end the inning.

Greenville quickly answered with four runs in the top of the third to tie it.

Zac Longfellow and Beyke singled and Trent Collins scored both of them with a single.

Lawson followed with a double to put runners on second and third and Johnny Baileys replaced Elliot Seelig on the mound.

Jarin Young had a sacrifice fly and Reed Hanes followed with a RBI single to tie the game 4-4.

In the third, Yunker and Darius Boeke both walked, before Colton Francis had his second two-out double of the game, scoring Yunker.

After Wargo walked to load the bases, Beyke got an out to end the rally.

In the fourth, Wilson singled and Yunker walked.

Kendall followed with a RBI double, scoring Wilson, but Greenville threw Yunker out trying to score at the plate.

That gave Troy a 6-4 lead and after the inning, the game was suspended.