Troy Post 43’s Hartzell honored at NABF World Series

Staff Reports

TROY — Warren Hartzell wasn’t available for Troy Post 43’s run in the recent American Legion Region 2 tournament.

Given another opportunity, he performed there, as well.

Hartzell played for Troy’s Junior Legion team in the 2019 NABF Junior Division (16u) World Series, earning a spot on the junior division all-tournament team as a pitcher.

Against a tough lineup, the EYI Titans out of New York City, Hartzell pitched a two-hit shutout. In addition, he was 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.