Troy’s Meade 7th in Fargo

FARGO, ND — For Cheyenne Meade, getting to Fargo was the goal.

The way she performed there? A nice bonus.

Meade, a Troy High School student and wrestler, placed seventh in her weight class at the 2019 USA Wrestling 16u Women’s Freestyle National Championships wrestling tournament, held at the FargoDome in Fargo, ND this July.

“(Competing at Fargo) has been one of my goals since I started wrestling,” Meade said. “It’s the biggest freestyle tournament in the US.”

Going into her sophomore year at Troy, Meade’s wrestling career has been relatively short. And with girls wrestling not being offered as an official OHSAA sports — the girls have to earn spots on their schools’ boys teams — most of Meade’s experience competing has come in summer tournaments. Still, she said she hasn’t had a hard time finding matches.

“I started wrestling about five years ago,” she said. “My friend Maverick, who went to Miami East, was doing it, so I got interested in it. And also because of my dad. It hasn’t been that hard (to find matches or tournaments to compete in).”

And this summer, she earned her way to her biggest tournament yet.

Meade, wrestling in the 180-pound weight class, earned a bye in the first round but lost via tech. fall to Oregon’s Fiona McConnell. She began to fight her way back through to consolation bracket, though, pinning New Jersey’s Kierra Hubmaster in 3:36 and Texas’ Jessica Villanueva in 1:30, then defeating Pennsylvania’s Trinity Monaghan by tech. fall. In the fourth consolation round, though, she was pinned by California’s Sam Calkins, putting her in the match for seventh or eighth place.

She finished the tournament in style, pinning North Dakota’s Brooke Leedahl in 1:12 in the final round to claim seventh place.

Team Ohio was in a three-way tie for 14th at the tournament, finishing with 12 points.

“It (placing seventh) felt good,” Meade said. “It was the largest tournament I’ve ever competed in.”

“Troy wrestling is very happy for Cheyenne on her accomplishment (in Fargo),” Troy wrestling coach Doug Curnes said.

Meade isn’t done wrestling yet, either. She plans on competing in the Super 32 Challenge in North Carolina in October, as well as a number of other tournaments in Ohio and Indiana this year. She also plans to try out for the Troy High School wrestling team.

“I want to go to state in high school, get a higher placement in Fargo and eventually wrestle in college,” Meade said. “I know I have to train harder and be more focused to do it.”

