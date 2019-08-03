Robbins leads after opening round 70 at Echo Hills Club Championship

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — Brian Robbins used some razor-sharp iron play to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Echo Hills Club Championship Saturday.

Robbins was in birdie range through out the entire front nine and cashed in on the final three holes of the opening nine for a three-under par 33 and went on to shoot 70 for a two-stroke lead over Justin Weber.

“I had a couple good pars on the front one one and five,” Robbins said. “I hit it to six feet on two and three.”

And after opening with six straight pars, Robbins hit it to two-feet on the par-3 seventh, to four-feet on the par-4 eighth and to 10-feet on the par-5 ninth and cashed in all three.

He continued his excellent play on the back nine.

“I made a good par on 10,” Robbins said. “Probably my best par of the day was on 13.”

Robbins had to layup short of pond on the par-4 13th.

“I punched out and hit it to two feet,” he said. “My first bogey came on 14. Then, I birdied 16 and bogeyed 17.”

He knows he will have to continue that play Sunday to win.

“By no means am I counting on anything,” he said. “There is a 72, a 76 and a 77 out there.”

Andrew Slusher is in third after a 76, Brian Deal is another shot back after a 77 and Jeff Jennings is in fifth after carding an 81.

SENIORS

Marty Jackson has a four-shot lead.

Jackson opened with a 37 on the front nine to take a three-shot lead over Mike Emerick and added another shot to the lead after another 37 on the back for a two-over par 74.

Emerick carded nines of 40 and 38 for a 78.

FLIGHT

Rob Kiser has a six shot lead after carding an 83 Saturday.

Creg Rietz is second after an 89 and Doug Jennings is third after carding an 89.

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Andrew Slusher pitches on to the 18th green Saturday at Echo Hills. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_andrew-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Andrew Slusher pitches on to the 18th green Saturday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Deal watches his birdie putt on the 18th green Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_briandeal-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Deal watches his birdie putt on the 18th green Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Justin Weber hits his birdie putt on the 18th green Saturday at Echo Hills. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_TDN_0040-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Justin Weber hits his birdie putt on the 18th green Saturday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jeff Jennings blasts out of a bunker on the 18th hole Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_jeff2.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jeff Jennings blasts out of a bunker on the 18th hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Robbins watches his pitch shot on to the 18th green Saturday at Echo Hills. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_bubba-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Robbins watches his pitch shot on to the 18th green Saturday at Echo Hills.