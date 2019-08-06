Troy’s Orozco, Piqua’s Cox swim at Long Course Nationals

Staff Reports

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two swimmers from the Miami County YMCA recently participated in the 2019 YMCA Long Course National swimming championships held from July 30 to Aug. 3 at the University of Maryland.

Colleen Cox from Piqua and Mitch Orozco from Troy earned their way to the prestigious swim meet by achieving a national qualifying time at the final regional championship meet held at Miami University in mid-July. This was Cox’s first appearance at Long Course Nationals and Orozco’s third.

Cox participated in the 50-meter freestyle race, while Orozco participated in the 50-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter butterfly races. Orozco was 40th in the 200 fly (2:14.89), 50th in the 100 fly (59.46 seconds) and 60th in the 50 fly (27.6 seconds). The top 24 swimmers from the preliminary races qualified for the finals. Cox finished 63rd (28.26 seconds) in the 50 free.

A total of 958 of the best swimmers came from 21 different states to compete — with only 13 coming from Ohio. A total of 115 separate YMCA teams were represented, with most sending only one or two swimmers.

Long Course gets its name by the length of the pool, which is 50 meters or Olympic length, compared with a Short Course pool that is 25 meters long. The championship is open to swimmers 12-19 years old.