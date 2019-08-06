Piqua girls golf makes history

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team made a little history Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course — and took the early lead in the Piqua-Sidney rivalry series.

Piqua played its first Miami Valley League match with Sidney and came out on top 210-240 on the front nine at Echo Hills and got the first half point in the year three of the Piqua-Sidney rivalry series.

“We won our first MVL match, and we got the first half-point in the rivalry series,” Piqua coach Tyler Bergman said.

Adde Honeycutt and Reece Tate led the Indians, sharing medalist honors with 50s.

“We rode two of our seniors,” Bergman said. “They played pretty well.”

Caitlyn Roberson had a 53, Kenzi Anderson carded a 57, Brooklynne Wright came in with a 58 and Hannah Anderson added a 59.

“I think that is only going to help us,” Bergman said about playing for the second straight day. “I think the more we play, the better we are going to get.”

Piqua will look to continue the improvement Thursday when Bethel visits Echo Hills.

Miamisburg

Invitational

MIAMISBURG — The competition was tough.

But that’s just the way coaches like it — particularly on the second day of the season — as the Miami East Vikings led a trio of Miami County girls golf teams competing in the Miamisburg Invitational with an eighth-place finish Tuesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

The Vikings finished eighth with a team score of 391. Tippecanoe finished 10th, narrowly breaking the 400 mark with a 399, and Troy was 22nd at the 24-team tournament with a 477.

Miami East’s Paige Lawson led the local schools individually, too, with a round of 86. Olivia Patton shot 99, Kearsten Kirby shot 102, Erin Baker shot 104 and Cadence Gross shot 131. And for Miami East’s ‘B’ team, Gretchen Stevens shot 133 and Taylor Godsey shot 137.

Marissa Miller led Tippecanoe with an 87, while Sydney Lange shot a 92. Izzy Brightwell added a 109, Morgan Grimmett shot 111, Ava Coppock shot 118 and R Brownlee shot 130.

Paige Stuchell was the lone Trojan to crack the 100 mark, shooting a 99. Libby Harnish shot 120, Megan Coate shot 128, Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 130 and Savannah Sharrett shot 157.

The tournament also gave an early look at some conference rivalries. Among the teams in the new Miami Valley League’s Miami Division, Greenville had the best team score with a 390, finishing seventh overall, followed by Tippecanoe, then followed by Butler’s 14th-place 420 and then Troy. Piqua was the only team in the division not playing in the tournament.

There were only three Cross County Conference teams in the tournament, as well, with Fort Loramie taking sixth with 388, followed closely by Miami East. Arcanum finished 21st with a 472.

Alter won the tournament with a team score of 345, with Centerville’s “Black” team just behind in second with 347. Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson was the individual medalist with a 76, with Ben Logan’s Mailiis Simovart finishing second with an 80.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 173,

Newton 179

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys golf team opened the season with a victory on Tuesday, defeating Newton 173-179 at Homestead Golf Course.

Justin Brown was the individual medalist on the day for the Bulldogs (1-0), shooting a 39. Max Grafflin added a 43, Grady Vechazone shot 44 and Sam Case shot 47.

Ross Ferrell led Newton (0-1) with a round of 40, Chandler Peters shot 44, Kleyson Wehrley shot 46 and Drew Bayer shot 49.

Both teams will compete in the Kendig Memorial Wednesday at Echo Hills.

