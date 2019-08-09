5 more to join Hall

By Josh Brown

TROY — With a legendary cross country and track athlete and coach, the most recent graduate yet to be inducted, this year’s Troy Athletics Hall of Fame class will be covering a lot of ground.

This year’s class includes: Erin Yenney (class of 2011, girls soccer and basketball), Pat Wolfe (class of 1988, football, baseball and wrestling), Nessa Arnold (class of 1986, cross country and track), Karen Kazmaier McCorkle (class of 1985, soccer, basketball and track) and Bob Campbell (class of 1972, cross country, track and wrestling).

This year’s hall of fame class will be introduced before the varsity football team’s home game on Sept. 6 against Butler, and then it will formally inducted at a banquet Sept. 7 at Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room.

It will be the seventh class inducted into the hall of fame, with the inaugural class being inducted in the fall of 2013. There were 10 inductees in that first class, with a class of five being inducted each year since.

• Erin Yenney

While she was a standout in basketball, as well, Yenney was an absolute phenom on the soccer field. She was named the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division Player of the Year all four years during her career at Troy, was named first team All-Ohio three times and was an NSCAA first team All-American in 2010. She is also the Trojans’ all-time leading goal scorer and is second in assists despite missing the final seven games of her senior season with a knee injury.

Yenney went on to play Division I college soccer at the University of Louisville from 2011-14. She was a member of the Big East All-Rookie team in 2011 when the Cardinals won the Big East championship and reached the NCAA Tournament’s sweet 16, and her first collegiate goal in 2011 broke Notre Dame’s 62-game Big East unbeaten streak. She finished her collegiate career with 13 goals and 11 assists and went on to play professional soccer in Sweden in 2016 and Columbia in 2017. She made three appearances with the Chicago Red Stars in 2018 and most recently was signed by Reign FC earlier this year.

Yenney is also the first Troy Athletics Hall of Fame inductee from the 2010s, making her the most recent graduate to enter the hall.

• Pat Wolfe

Wolfe was a three-sport athlete at Troy, including three years in football and one in wrestling, but he was a varsity baseball player all four years — and was a first team all-Greater Miami Valley Conference catcher each season. He was twice named first team All-Ohio, and he never batted below .441 during his career with the Trojans.

Wolfe went on to play D-I college baseball at Oklahoma State University from 1989-1992 and was a member of a Cowboys team that won the Big 8 tournament title all four years and a regional championship, earning a trip to the College World Series in 1990. He later returned to the Trojans as a baseball coach from 1995-98 and football coach from 1995-2000.

• Nessa Arnold

Arnold competed for the varsity track and cross country teams three years apiece and was a fixture at the state tournament in both. In cross country, she was a three-time state placer, finishing fourth in 1983 and 84 and finishing as the state runner-up in 1985. She was also named all-GMVC and all-district three times, including winning a GMVC and district championship in 1985.

In track and field, Arnold set a school record in the 1,600 in 1984 and finished fourth in the state in the race that year, and in 1985 she placed sixth in the state in the 1,600.

• Karen (Kazmaier) McCorkle

Kazmaier McCorkle was a three-sport athlete at Troy, including basketball and track, but she made the most of her two seasons on the varsity girls soccer team. In 1984, she scored 46 of her 57 career goals — making her the leading scorer in the Dayton area that year along with 11 assists — set a school record with six goals in one game and was named first team All-Ohio.

She also shined during her collegiate career at the University of Dayton, leaving the Flyers as the school’s all-time leader in goals (52) and points (112), including a 30-goal and 66-point season in 1986 — also school records. In 1996, she became the first Flyers women’s soccer player to be inducted into the UD Athletic Hall of Fame.

• Bob Campbell

Campbell not only was a three-sport athlete, but he was the first Trojan athlete to earn a total of 12 varsity letters — four apiece in cross country, track and field and wrestling. He was first or second team all-Western Ohio League and all-district all four years in cross country, was the WOL two-mile champion in 1971 in track and field and was the WOL runner-up in wrestling in 1972.

He went on to compete for the varsity cross country and track teams at Miami University (Ohio) for three years apiece and was the cross country team’s captain in 1975. He also went on to win USA Track and Field Masters National championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in both 1995 and 2004.

Campbell also returned to Troy High School as a cross country and track and field coach. He coached the boys cross country team from 1977-88 and 1994-2014, and he began the girls cross country program in 1979 and coached it until 1988. He was also the head boys track and field coach for 16 years and an assistant for 15 years and the head girls track coach for four years. During his lengthy tenure as a coach, there were 44 state appearances by Trojan athletes in cross country and in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in track, including one state champion, two state runners-up, five fourth-place finishers and one All-American.

Campbell was inducted into the Dayton Distance Running Hall of Fame in 2012.

