Milton-Union, Covington open scrimmage season Saturday

WEST MILTON — For Covington football coach Ty Cates and Milton-Union coach Brett Pearce, there is nothing better after more than a week of two-a-days than a team with different color uniforms on the other side of hte line of scrimmage.

“There is no better sight than seeing different colored jerseys out there,” Pearce said.

Cates agreed.

“It is great to have an opportunity to hit someone else and not be hitting your teammates,” Cates said.

Both teams had that Saturday morning with a scrimmage at Milton-Union’s Memorial Stadium.

Covington was able to score on its first 10-play series when quarterback Cade Schmelzer scampered into the end zone.

“We had some good plays on that first series,” Cates said. “Cade (Schmelzer) made a good read and was able to get into the end zone.”

After a slow start on its first couple of plays, Milton-Union countered with a slant pass that turned into a long score and the Bulldogs were able to mix the run and pass well.

“Covington came out and hit us hard the first couple of plays and it took us awhile to adjust,” Pearce said. “I think being able to mix the run and pass is going to be important for us this season. I thought we were able to do a lot of good things.”

Cates saw a lot of positives from his team as well.

“Honestly, I thought our defense played better than our offense today,” Cates said. “They caught our secondary on one play, but other than that I thought the defense played pretty well.”

Covington will host Eaton next Saturday, while Milton-Union will travel to Kenton Ridge.

