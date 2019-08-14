Slusher makes Bucc history with hole-in-one: Tuesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

ARCANUM — For Covington girls golf coach Adam Sweigart and assistant coach Ron Schultz, it was an exciting, historic moment on a historic day Tuesday.

The Tri-Village golfers in Covington sophomore’s Sarah Slusher group in a nine-hole match on the Lakeview nine at Beechwood Golf Course could hardly contain themselves.

Slusher’s reaction to her first hole-in-one — and the first in the Covington girls golf program’s history — was what those who know her would probably expect see.

“Sarah (Slusher) doesn’t get excited about anything,” Schultz said.

It occurred on the 99-yard eighth hole, and Slusher used a 4-iron for the shot, witnessed by Schultz.

“It was hard to see because the sun was setting,” Schultz said. “I thought it was close. The Tri-Village girls started yelling that it went in. When we got up there, her ball mark was about 10 feet from the hole.”

Slusher wasn’t convinced.

“I didn’t think that (it was a hole-in-one),” she said. “I thought the ball was over the green. I still thought that (when she walked up to the green to pick the ball out of the hole).”

Before that, Sweigart — who was a hole ahead at the time — had arrived.

“He (Ron Schultz) told me to come quickly,” Sweigart said. “I figured we either had a girl who was injured or something had happened where they needed a ruling. I got there and they said, ‘the ball is in hole.’ I looked at Sarah and said that is awesome. I think everybody got more excited than Sarah did.”

Word quickly made it out to social media Tuesday night.

“I told Sarah she is the most popular person in Covington,” Sweigart said. “She just said, ‘Okay.’”

It also gave her bragging rights in an impressive family of golfers.

Brothers Sam, Joe and Andrew were all standouts for Covington.

Sam played in college and Joe and Andrew currently play for Ohio Northern University — but none have had a hole-in-one.

“It kind of does give me bragging rights with my brothers,” Sarah said. “But I am not going to use it on them.”

It was an exciting night for another reason as well.

“Sarah (Slusher) had a birdie on the third hole,” Sweigart said. “That was her first birdie in a match.”

The third hole is a dogleg left par-4 with water on the right.

“She was about 95 yards out and pitched it to about a foot,” Schultz said.

Slusher did react to that.

“Now that (getting a birdie) was exciting,” she said. “I guess it was my night.”

Covington lost the match 215-258.

Slusher led Covington with a 47.

Other Covington scores were: Emma Elson 67, Katie Hembree 68 and Vanessa Ashburn 76.

Slusher is not expecting a repeat performance anytime soon.

“No, not at all,” she said.

But if she does get another ace, you can expect her reaction will be about the same.

• Boys Golf

Beavercreek

Invitational

BEAVERCREEK — Troy’s boys had a rough day at Beavercreek Golf Course during the Diana Schwab Invitational co-ed golf tournament Tuesday, finishing seventh out of nine teams in the boys division with a team score of 189.

Ryan Dowling led the Trojan boys with a 43 and Owen Evilsizor shot 46, then Henry Johnston, Tag Bender and Kellen Glover all shot 50s, with Aaron Colvin adding a 52.

“The first-time course tour is just about over for these young guys,” Troy boys coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We had a tough time at Beavercreek. In the end, we had too many double and triple bogeys and just not enough pars. It was disppointing, but obviously this is a tough course.”

Alter won the boys division, while Fenwick won the girls and combined divisions. Each school had its boys team shoot nine holes and girls team shoot nine holes. Full results were not made available.

Tippecanoe 160,

Xenia 171

XENIA — Tippecanoe took the early head-to-head lead in the Miami Valley League standings Tuesday, defeating Xenia 160-171 in the first dual crossover match in league play on the road.

Matt Salmon shot 36 to lead the Red Devils (1-0, 1-0 MVL Miami Division), Nathan Gagnon shot 39, Braydon Bottles shot 42, Colin Maalouf shot 43 and Joey Pleiman and Nolan Lawson both shot 47.

Milton-Union 181,

Eaton 206

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Justin Brown led the way in a 181-206 victory over Eaton Tuesday at Homestead Golf Course.

Brown shot a 36 to bring home medalist honors for the Bulldogs (4-1), Max Grafflin shot 42, Nathan Thompson shot 51 and Sam Case shot 52.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 3,

Miami Valley 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team won its second straight match to begin the season Tuesday, holding off a talented Miami Valley team for a 3-2 non-league victory in its home opener.

At second singles, Mira Patel defeated Lakshmi Jnin 7-5, 6-3. At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-2. And second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-4, 6-0.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder lost to Janine Quigley 7-5, 6-2. At third singles, Katy Shultz lost to Shraya Sanbhir 6-4, 6-3.

Tippecanoe is off until Aug. 20, when it hosts Stebbins to kick off Miami Valley League crossover play.

Piqua 5,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — Piqua opened the season with a win under the light against Sidney Friday.

In singles, Arabella Partee won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Lexi Knorr-Sullivan 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; and Izzy King won 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 and Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramsey won 6-1, 6-4.

