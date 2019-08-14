Troy sweeps Lehman, 5-0

By Josh Brown

TROY — Troy’s tennis team is full of experienced players playing in new positions this year.

Lehman, meanwhile, is in the process of rebuilding.

And with both of them coming off of tough losses the previous day, it was the Trojans that put it all back together quicker on Wednesday, sweeping the Cavaliers 5-0 on the freshly-resurfaced courts at Troy High School.

Both teams began the season with wins on Monday — then both struggled in their second matches of the year on Tuesday.

Troy took on a tough Miamisburg team on the road, falling 5-0 to drop to 1-1 on the season.

At first singles, Kit Wolke lost 6-1, 6-3. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker lost 6-4, 6-2. At third singles, Danielle Robbins lost 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea lost 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher lost 6-3, 6-0.

“Mackenzie had a long, competitive, two-hour match. But our doubles play needs to improve,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

At the same time, Lehman was defeated by Van Wert on the road 5-0 to fall to 1-1 on the year.

At first singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 7-5. At second singles, Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Taylor Reineke and Maci Verdier lost 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Sophie McDonald and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-0.

“The girls were pretty down after last night’s match at Van Wert,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “But we’re kind of in the same boat we were in three years ago — a lot of sophomores, a lot of them had never played — so I started reading off all of their accomplishments from the past two years, all of our district qualifiers in that time, and that seemed to pep them up a bit.”

Troy’s girls, though, bounced back from their Miamisburg match with a vengeance.

“Yesterday, I didn’t feel like we were very enthused. I don’t know what it was — the heat, the bus ride, I don’t know,” Goldner said. “But today we came out, there was a lot more chatter, and the girls were ready to go.

“Ann at second played the last four or five varsity matches for us last year, and the same with Mary at third and Taylor at first doubles,” Ungericht said. “And Angela at first singles, she played the whole year at third singles and then qualified for districts in doubles.

At first singles, Wolke — wearing tape on her arm to help fight off tennis elbow — defeated Brunner 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Nosker defeated Deafenbaugh 6-1, 6-1. And at third singles, Robbins defeated Lins 6-0, 6-0.

“Kit said her arm didn’t bother her as much today, so it’ll stay taped up,” Goldner said. “She played real, real well today and really kept the other girl off balance. Mackenzie was a bit tired from yesterday still, but she did what she had to do. And Daniell moved her girl around and drove the ball a lot better than yesterday.”

Troy’s doubles teams were on their game, too. At first doubles, Patel and Rhea defeated Reineke and Lian Trahay 6-1, 6-0. And at second doubles, Wannemacher and Josie Romick — playing in her first varsity match — defeated Gleason and Sarah Heurta 6-0, 6-0.

“We were better at doubles today,” Goldner said. “The girls were driving the ball and hitting it better. And at second doubles, with Josie, a freshman, in her first varsity match, it was good for her to get this experience playing with Maggie.”

“We’re young, man. We’ve got 13 kids, and eight of them are new. Seven of them hadn’t even picked up a racket before we started practicing two weeks ago. But from two weeks ago to today, the difference is night and day.”

Lehman faces Beavercreek’s ‘B’ team on Thursday, while Troy goes back on the road to take on a quality Fairmont team.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we react tomorrow when we go to Fairmont, because they’ve got a pretty good team like Miamisburg has,” Goldner said. “But in my opinion, you’ve got to play those teams like that to get better. You’ve got to see what it’s like.”

