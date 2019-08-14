Covington’s Slusher has historic day at Beechwood Golf Course

By Rob Kiser

ARCANUM —- For Covington girls golf coach Adam Sweigart and assistant coach Ron Schultz, it was an exciting, historic moment on a historic day Tuesday.

The Tri-Village golfers in Covington sophomore’s Sarah Slusher group in a nine-hole match on the Lakeview nine at Beechwood Golf Course could hardly contain themselves.

Slusher’s reaction to her first hole-in-one and the first in Covington girls golf program’s history — was what those who know her would probably expect.see

“Sarah (Slusher) doesn’t get excited about anything,” Schultz said with a laugh.

It occurred on the 99-yard eighth hole and Slusher used a 4-iron for the shot, witnessed by Schultz.

“It was hard to see because the sun was setting,” Schultz said. “I thought it was close. The Tri-Village girls started yelling that it went in. When we got up there, her ball mark was about 10-feet from the hole.”

Slusher wasn’t convinced.

“I didn’t think that (it was a hole-in-one),” she said. “I thought the ball was over the green. I still thought that (when she walked up to the green to pick the ball out of the hole).”

Before that, Sweigart — who was a hole ahead at the time — had arrived.

“He (Ron Schultz) told me to come quickly,” Sweigart said. “I figured we either had a girl who was injured or something had happened where they needed a ruling. I got there and they said, ‘the ball is in hole’. I looked at Sarah and said that is awesome. I think everybody got more excited than Sarah did.”

Word quickly made it out to social media Tuesday night.

“I told Sarah she is the most popular person in Covington,” Sweigart said. “She just said, OK.”

It also gave her bragging rights in an impressive family of golfers.

Brothers Sam, Joe and Andrew were all standouts for Covington.

Sam played in college and Joe and Andrew currently play for Ohio Northern University — but none have had a hole-in-one.

“It kind of does give me bragging rights with my brothers,” Sarah said. “But, I am not going to use it on them.”

It was an exciting night for another reason as well.

“Sarah (Slusher) had a birdie on the third hole,” Sweigart said. “That was her first birdie in a match.”

The third hole is a dogleg left par-4 with water on the right.

“She was about 95 yards out and pitched it to about a foot,” Schultz said.

Slusher did react to that.

“Now that (getting a birdie) was exciting,” she said. “I guess it was my night.”

Covington lost the match 215-258.

Slusher led Covington with a 47.

Other Covington scores were Emma Elson 67, Katie Hembree 68 and Vanessa Ashburn 76.

Slusher is not expecting a repeat performance anytime soon.

“No, not at all,” she said.

But if she does get another ace, you can expect her reaction will be about the same.