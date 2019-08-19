Piqua volleyball opens with win: Weekend sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua volleyball team opened the season with a 25-9, 23-25, 13-25, 25-18, 15-13 win over Wayne Saturday.

Tylah Yeomans had 19 kills and four aces.

Danielle Widney added seven kills and four aces, while Aubree Schrubb dished out 25 assists.

Reagan Toopes served five aces and had 25 digs.

Milton-Union 3,

Oakwood 2

OAKWOOD — Milton-Union kicked off the new season, and the tenure of first-year coach Courtney Wion, in exciting fashion Saturday, outlasting Oakwood in five sets to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory on the road, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 16-14.

Madison Jones had 16 kills, 16 digs and four aces and Allison Freisthler had nine kills, 11 digs and two aces to lead the Bulldogs. Emily Barker had 18 assists, nine digs, one block and four aces, Rachel Bloom had three aces and 18 digs, Brittany Suhr had three aces, two assists and seven digs, Diana Johnson added one kill and eight digs and Kya Swartztrauber had one dig and one block.

Milton-Union (1-0) hosts Northwestern Tuesday.

Lehman 3,

Catholic Central 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman volleyball team defeated Springfield Catholic Central in four sets to open the season Saturday at home, winning 25-12, 25-19, 25-27, 25-20.

Lauren McFarland had 17 kills, 22 digs, two aces and a blocks to lead the Cavaliers (1-0). Reese Geise added 16 kills, Olivia Lucia had nine kills, four blocks and four aces and Abby Schutt had eight kills, two blocks, 14 digs and an ace.

Russia 3,

Covington 0

RUSSIA — The Covington volleyball team lost to Russia 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 Saturday.

“We only collected 10 kills over a three-set match – that can’t happen if we expect to win,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “I did see some bright spots in set two, we played aggressive on defense and offense and our serve reception was much better.

“Russia is a traditionally strong program….. I am hoping we can build off of this match and make some improvement before travelling to Brookville on Tuesday for our next match.”

Nigella Reck had three aces, five digs and four assists, Ellery Reck had three assists, two kills and nine digs and Emmaline Kiser added two kills.

Coldwater

Classic

COLDWATER — The Miami East Vikings finished sixth at the Coldwater Classic to open the season on Saturday, beginning the new year 1-2.

The Vikings began the day with a tough three-set loss to St. Henry, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17. Miami East then knocked off Versailles in three 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 and lost in the consolation round to New Knoxville 25-12, 25-16.

Other scores: Riverside 3, Troy Christian (0-1) 0, 26-24, 25-16, 25-14. Urbana 3, Bethel (0-1) 0, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16. Xenia 3, Newton (0-1) 0, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23.

• Boys Soccer

Piqua Splits

At Ben Logan

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua boys soccer team split two games in the Ben Logan Invitational.

After losing 4-0 to Springfield Friday, Piqua bounced back with a 10-0 win over Madison Plains Saturday.

Collin Snyder had two goals and one assist and Kyle Pierre added two goals.

Eli Baker had one goal and two assists.

Also scoring goals were Brock Schlosser, Chase Vaughen, Evan Hicks, Ethan Heidenreich and Colin Baugh.

Jordan Slife, Colton Curtis and Nathan Buecker had one assist each.

In the loss Friday, Kameden Davidson had 14 saves

Carroll 5,

Troy 2

DAYTON — The Troy boys soccer team opened the new season with a challenging matchup on the road at Carroll Saturday night, with the Trojans falling 5-2.

Jon Hipolito had a goal and an assist for Troy (0-1) and Elijah Williams scored a goal.

Troy remains on the road for its first three games, traveling to Greenville Tuesday and Lima Shawnee Thursday.

Tippecanoe 6,

Bethel 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe and Bethel faced off against each other for the first time in more than a decade Saturday night, and the Red Devils came away with a 6-1 victory at Tipp City Park.

Evan Stonerock led the Devils (1-0) with two goals and an assist, Eli Hadden and Matt Hinkle each had one goal and one assist, Owen Hadden and Andrew Baileys each had a goal and Zach Davis, Jonny Baileys and Ben Sauls each had an assist.

Nick Schmidt scored the goal for Bethel (0-1) on an assist from Jace Houck.

“It was a fun opportunity to play Tipp again,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “They are a very good team with many dangerous options, but they were just so much taller and physically stronger than us. However, I was proud of my guys’ effort. We gave it our best shot tonight.”

Both teams are in action Tuesday, with Tippecanoe traveling to Stebbins and Bethel hosting Dixie.

Miami East 1,

Botkins 1

BOTKINS — In a postseason rematch from last season, Miami East took on Botkins to open the new year and battled to a 1-1 draw.

Jakob Demitt converted on a penalty kick in the 25th minute to give the Vikings (0-0-1) a one-goal lead, but Botkins was able to get the equalizer with 27 seconds left in regulation to force the tie.

Milton-Union 1,

Eaton 1

EATON — In a Friday night season opener, Milton-Union fought Eaton to a 1-1 tie on the road.

Austin Ezerski scored the goal for the Bulldogs (0-0-1), who host Madison Thursday.

Other scores: Northwestern 1, Newton (0-1) 0.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Wayne 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team started slow Saturday night in its season opener, but in the end the Bulldogs rallied, scoring the game-winner in the final minute for an exciting 2-1 victory over Wayne at home.

The game was scoreless at halftime before Wayne scored to take the lead less than three minutes into the second half. Morgan Grudich then tied the score on a penalty kick with 9:53 remaining in the game, and then Rachel Thompson drove in the game-winning goal on an assist from Grudich with 48 seconds left on the clock.

Milton-Union (1-0) travels to Madison Thursday.

Newton 4,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Newton girls soccer team opened the season with a 4-0 win over Greenville Friday night.

Crystal Houk opened the scoring on an assist from Jaden Stine to lead 1-0 at halftime.

Marissa Deeter, Aliya Critz and Haley Abrams scored goals, while Emma Szakel had two assists.

Newton will host Preble Shawnee on Aug. 24.

Tippecanoe 2,

Fairmont 2

KETTERING — Tippecanoe battled Fairmont to a draw in the season opener Saturday on the road, with the game ending in a 2-2 tie.

Payton Willis and Emma Patzek each scored a goal for the Red Devils (0-0-1), with Hannah Rittenhouse tallying an assist.

Other scores: Troy Christian (0-0-1) 1, West Liberty-Salem 1. Eaton 1, Bethel (0-1) 0.

• Girls Golf

Miami East 197,

National Trail 202

NEW PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team knocked off the defending Cross County Conference champion Friday on the road, defeating National Trail 197-202.

Paige Lawson shot a 41 to lead the Vikings (3-0, 1-0 CCC), Kearsten Kirby shot 49, Olivia Patton shot 53, Katie Pottorf shot 54 and Gretchen Stevens shot 55.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 180,

Miami East 186

ST. PARIS — The Milton-Union boys golf team held off Miami East Friday, winning 180-186 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Max Grafflin led the Bulldogs (6-1) with a 43, Justin Brown shot 44, Nathan Thompson shot 45 and Grady Vechazone shot 48.

Tyler Fetters was medalist on the day with a 41 for the Vikings. Cooper Elleman shot 44, Andrew Bevan shot 47 and Noah King shot 54

Fort Loramie 163,

Milton-Union 185

MINSTER — Milton-Union fell to 6-2 on the season Saturday after a 163-185 loss to Fort Loramie at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Justin Brown led the Bulldogs with a 39, Nathan Thompson shot 46, Max Grafflin shot 49 and Grady Vechazone shot 51.

Other scores: Newton 166, Bradford 212.

• Tennis

Celina 3,

Piqua 2

The Piqua tennis team is 4-1 after a 3-2 loss to Celina.

In singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-3, 6-2; Lexi Knorr-Sullivan lost 7-6, 3-6, 7-5; and Izzy King won 6-7, 6-2, 7-5.

In doubles, Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett won 7-5, 6-3; while Celina won second doubles 6-3, 6-2.

