Piqua’s inexperience shows in 5-0 loss to Bellefontaine

PIQUA — Piqua girls soccer coach Bret Ritter knew there would be some growing pains with an inexperienced Lady Indians team.

And they came quickly in the season opener Monday night on the Wertz Stadium pitch in the season opener.

Bellefontaine scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the first half and three more in the first five minutes of the second half in a 5-0 victory over the Indians.

“I would call that 10 minutes of bad soccer and 50 minutes of good soccer,” Ritter said about the game that was called with just under 18 minutes remaining due to lightning. “We just have a lot of inexperience. We have good leaders, but we have a lot of inexperienced players as well.”

Daja Wilson started the scoring for Bellefontaine with just a little over two minutes off the clock.

She found the back of the net with 37:39.9 remaining in the opening half.

Alanee Yeager added a second goal with 32:54.8 remaining in the half, but Piqua will held Bellefontaine off the board the rest of the half.

“We made a few mistakes early,” Ritter said. “I thought we did a good job of adjusting.”

The start of the second half was deja vu.

Caitlyn Shumaker scored the first of her two goals just 21 seconds into the half to make it 3-0.

Less than two minutes later, it was Kara Williams finding the back of the net at the 37:55.5 mark to make it 4-0.

Shumaker scored her second goal at the 35:59.9 mark off an assist from Carmen Shumaker to make it 5-0 and Piqua kept them off the board the rest of the way before the lightning ended things early.

“Again, we did a good job of adjusting,” Ritter said.

Whitney Evans just missed on several scoring opportunities in the second half, one coming off a Colleen Cox cross and another off a Tayler Grunkemeyer thru ball.

“Whitney (Evans) is one of our quickest girls,” Ritter said. “We usually have her on the other team’s best striker. We changed things up a little in the second half.”

Karley Johns had nine saves in goal for Piqua, while Lindsey Heminger had nine saves for Bellefontaine.

The JV game was suspended late in the first half with the game tied 1-1 and will be finished at a later date.

Ritter knows it was good to see how his young team reacted in a game situation.

“I know who my best players are,” he said. “We just have a lot of inexperience.”

Piqua will continue to gain much needed experience Wednesday when the Lady Indians visit Vandalia-Butler for the Miami Valley League opener.

