Piqua volleyball handles big moments in win over Butler

VANDALIA — Coming off a five-set win over Wayne on Saturday, the Piqua volleyball team faced another tough test Tuesday, going to to Vandalia to play Butler in its Miami Valley League opener.

After riding the momentum of a Reagan Toopes service win to take the opening set 25-18, Piqua’s challenge got a little tougher after dropping the second set 25-7.

But, the Lady Indians showed they were up to the big moments, winning the third and fourth sets 25-20 and 25-17 to finish off the match.

Piqua improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVL, while it was the season opener for Butler.

”I thought we showed how we have grown as a team to come back and win the next two sets,” Piqua coach Jordan Drake said. I don’t know what happened the second set. Vandalia-Butler is a great team. I think they got over their first match jitters. For us, I think it (the second set) was more mental than physical. “

The pivotal moment in the third set came late.

Piqua trailed 20-18 when the Lady Indians got a sideout to make it 20-19.

Kathy Young stepped to the service line and served four straight points, including two kills by Tylah Yeomans and block by Aubree Schrubb and Sydnee Hawk.

“It (the second set) was kind of like running into a wall,” Yeomans said. “We had to find a way to win that third set or we probably weren’t going to win the match.”

With Schrubb setting, Yeomans had a kill at 23-22 for a sideout to give Piqua match point and Yeomans finished it off with another kill on Schrubb’s serve to put Piqua in the driver’s seat.

”I agree (that was a critical moment),” Drake said. “ Tylah (Yeomans) and Aubree (Schrubb) were both out there and you could just see the look in their eyes. They were confident that we were going to win.”

Yeomans agreed.

“I think it is kind of intimidating,” Yeomans said. “For them to look across the net and we realize we still believe we are going to win.”

Piqua was not about to be denied in the fourth set.

With Yeomans pounding four kills in the early going, Piqua opened a 12-7 lead.

A Yeomans ace and a kill by Cara Reed put Piqua up 15-10.

An ace by Young made it 20-13 and put Piqua on the verge of victory.

Yeomans had a kill on a sideout to make it 21-17 and at 24-17, Butler couldn’t handle a Yeomans attack, giving Piqua the win and setting off a celebration.

”It is pretty cool, because we almost never win against Vandalia,” Yeomans said. “We are always the big underdogs in this match for sure. To come down here as a senior and get a win on the road, that’s pretty big.”

Piqua had started the match off on a roll.

The Lady Indians were trailing 4-3 in the early going, before Toopes served seven straight points and the Piqua never looked back.

She had two aces in the run, while Schrubb had a kill and Yeomans had a block.

An even a misstep in the second game was going to deny Piqua on this night.

Yeomans finished with 15 kills and 19 digs, while Schrubb added seven assists, seven kills and two blocks.

Hawk had two blocks and Poling dished out 14 assists.

Toopes had 31 digs and added two aces.

“I think the most exciting thing was getting our first win in the MVL,” Drake said.

And Piqua will look for another big moment Thursday, when the Lady Indians travel to Sidney.

