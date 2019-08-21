East’s Lawson sets school record: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Miami East girls golf team added an individual school record to its impressive early-season resume Tuesday.

Paige Lawson shot a career-best 36, breaking the Vikings’ single-match nine-hole school record to lead undefeated Miami East to a 186-235 victory over Cross County Conference foe Covington Tuesday at Echo Hills.

After Lawson’s 36, Kearsten Kirby shot 44, Katie Pottorf shot 52, Erin Baker shot 54 and Olivia Patton and Gretchen Stevens both shot 59.

Miami East improved to 5-0 on the season overall, 2-0 in the CCC, with the win.

Eaton 196,

Bethel 199

BRANDT — Eaton handed Bethel its first loss of the season Tuesday, with the Bees falling 196-199 at home.

Kenna Gray shot 45 to lead Bethel, Ashley Newton shot 49, Liv Reittinger shot 50, Skylar Johnson shot 55, Grace Bennett shot 58 and Karley Moore shot 65.

Other scores: Troy at West Carrollton ppd.

• Boys Golf

Troy Sweeps

Tri-match

TROY — The Troy boys golf team picked up a second Miami Valley League Miami Valley Division victory Tuesday during a tri-match at Miami Shores, defeating Chaminade Julienne 182-200 and getting a DQ win over crossover opponent West Carrollton, which only had three golfers.

Henry Johnston was medalist on the day with a 41 for the Trojans (3-0, 2-0 MVL Miami Division), Kellen Glover shot 46, Tag Bender shot 47, Ryan Dowling shot 48, Owen Evilsizor shot 49 and Trayce Mercer shot 51 in his first varsity action.

Troy hosts Xenia Thursday in another MVL crossover matchup.

Miami East 155,

Covington 204

PIQUA — The Miami East boys golf team cruised to a Cross County Conference victory Monday at Echo Hills.

Cooper Elleman was medalist with 37.

Other East scores were: Ty Fetters 39, Andrew Bevan 39, Noah King 40, Colin Jennings 41 and Sam Zapadka 43.

Covington scores were: Job Morgan 47, Grant Humphrey 49, Dylan Lucas 50, Garrett Fraley 58, Hunter Ray 60 and Zane Wise 61.

Other scores: Troy Christian at Legacy Christian ppd.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team opened Miami Valley League play Tuesday with a crossover victory, defeating Stebbins 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 at home.

Corrin Siefring had seven kills, Rachel Wildermuth had six kills, two blocks, four aces and 15 assists, Ashley Aselage had five kills and two blocks, Olivia Newbourn had three blocks, Emily Graham had 11 assists, Abby Hughes had 11 digs, Alaina Titley had nine digs and Kaitlyn Husic had four aces.

Tippecanoe (1-0, 1-0 MVL Miami Division) hosts Xenia Thursday.

Brookville 3,

Covington 0

BROOKVILLE — The Covington volleyball team lost to Brookville 25-21, 25-7, 25-12 Tuesday.

“We struggled from the service line for the most part, Set One we lose by four and missed six serves,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Emmaline Kiser went out in Set Two with an ankle injury and Marisa Fields gave us some valuable minutes in Sets Two and Three. We need to keep working and have patience in the fact that we are improving.

“We host Versailles on Monday and Anna on Tuesday, so we need to do a better job of controlling what we can control and minimize mistakes.”

Sophie Iddings had six digs, while Nigella Reck had two aces, 11 assists and six digs.

Ellery Reck had three kills, four assists and eight digs, while Lauren York had four kills, one ace and four digs.

Alyssa Kimmel had two aces and 11 digs; while Olivia Mohler had four kills and one solo block.

Other scores: Milton-Union (2-0) 3, Northwestern 2; 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10. Troy Christian 3, Bethel 1.

• Boys Soccer

Troy 8,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — Troy’s Elijah Williams scored four goals Tuesday night, leading the Trojan boys soccer team to an 8-0 victory over Greenville on the road in both teams’ Miami Valley League Miami Division opener.

Mitchell Francis and Reece Sherman each added one goal and one assist, Jon Hipolito and Caleb Stagermann each had one goal, Gavin Marshall had two assists and Tyler Owens had one assist.

Troy (1-1, 1-0 MVL Miami) travels to Lima Shawnee Thursday before its home opener Aug. 27 against West Carrollton.

Tippecanoe 4,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe won back-to-back games to start the season Tuesday night, knocking off Stebbins 4-0 in Miami Valley League crossover play on the road.

Evan Stonerock had two goals, Jake Rowland had a goal and an assist, A.J. DeCamp had one goal and Matt Hinkle had an assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Bellbrook Saturday.

Bethel 8,

Dixie 0

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team bounced back from a season-opening loss on Tuesday night, routing Dixie 8-0 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Cannon Dakin had two goals and two assists, Jace Houck and Nick Schmidt each had two goals, Cole Brannan had a goal and an assist, Casey Keesee had one goal, Aiden Flomerfelt had two assists and Jaiden Hogge had one assist.

“It was good to get the first win of the year,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We jumped on them early, scoring twice in the first five minutes, and that kind of set the tone for the rest of the match. I was very pleased that we were able to string some good passes together and get some good goals.”

Bethel travels to Troy Christian for a big non-league Division III matchup.

Other scores: Butler 4, Piqua (1-2, 0-1 MVL Miami) 0.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 11,

Coldwater 2

COLDWATER — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team cruised to an 11-2 win over Coldwater Tuesday to open the season.

Noelle Dexter had five goals and one assist for the Cavaliers, while Kelsey Magoteaux had five goals and four assists.

Ella Black had one goal and three assists.

Ava Behr had two assists and Tori Lachey added one.

Lehman Catholic plays at Wapakoneta Thursday.

Other scores: Dayton Christian 3, Bethel 2.

