Miami County well represented at Bob Schul Invitational

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

WEST MILTON — Troy Christian’s Robert Ventura got the cross country season off to a fast start at the Bob Schul Invitational D-II-III boys race Saturday.

Ventura led Miami County runners, finishing third in 16:48.1

“I thought I could do well because of my two-mile times,” Ventura said. “But, I didn’t expect it to carry over this quick.”

Ventura ran with eventual winner Ethan Wells of Cedarville, who finished in 16:29.8.

“I tried to get him on the second mile, but I just had nothing left,” Ventura said.

Overall, he felt it was a great start to his season.

“I beat my PR by four seconds,” he said. “So, I am happy about that.”

Miami County was well represented in the four high school races.

BOYS

D-I-II

Piqua finished seventh.

Sophomore Nolan Campbell led the Indians, finishing 10th in 16:40.5 which was the fast time of the day for Miami County runners; and senior Mitch Fletcher was 28th in 17:37.1.

Other Piqua scorers were Paul Hinds, 41, 18:12.8; Caven Wiles, 64, 18:46.9 and Jesse Furman, 65, 18:47.0.

D-II-III

Ventura led Troy Christian to a sixth-place finish.

Other Troy Christian scorers were Noah Shook, 25, 17:47.2; Nate Honeycutt, 58, 18:40.6; Aiden Tkach, 92, 19:22.6; and Torrin Schulte, 110, 19:42.0.

Bethel finished seventh.

Kaleb Roberts led the Bees, finishing 26th in 17:48.2.

Other scorers for Bethel were Trent Schweikhardt, 40, 18:06.0; Keaton Smith, 77, 19:09.6; Cole Brannan, 79, 19:11.2; and Colton Smith, 99, 19:25.3.

Covington finished eighth.

Bennett Welborn led the Buccs, with a 10th-place finish in 17:19.4.

Other Covington scorers were Mic Barhorst, 49, 18:23.0; Zane Barhorst, 82, 19:13.0; Fletcher Metz, 86, 19:16.7; and Owen Rawson, 102, 19:26.8.

Newton finished 15th.

Indian scorers were Ben Hoover, 41, 18:09.5; Owen Via, 47, 18:17.6; Curtis Shellenberger, 68, 18:52.3; Jacob Moore, 115, 19:46.9; and Robert Ingle, 147, 20:17.4.

Milton-Union finished 20th.

Bulldog scorers included Eric Trittschuh, 22, 17:41.6; Kyle Bostick, 91, 19:22.2; Chris Miller, 130, 20:06.1; Tristen Persinger, 135, 20:08.7; and Cayden Galentine, 179, 20:44.2.

Lehman Catholic finished 29th.

Lehman runners included Scott Petersen, 254, 22:51.2; Hezekiah Bezy, 288, 24:01.1; Wyatt Jackson, 317, 26:18.7; Andrew Wiseman, 327, 27:48.4; and Casey Topp, 338, 30:32.3.

Bradford runners included Jay Roberts, 192, 21:00.5; Dalton Reck, 259, 23:00.8; Hunter Biddlestone, 306, 25:10.3; and Jared Shellabarger, 311, 25:52.2.

GIRLS

DI-II

Cassie Schrubb led Piqua to a 10th-place finish, finishing 14th in 20:28.7.

Other Lady Indian scorers were Ana Adams, 27, 21:01.0; Jana Wagner, 63, 22:57.6; Maeve Vulcan, 72, 23:13.8; and Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 77, 23:37.9.

Milton-Union finished ninth.

Sophie Meredith led the Lady Bulldogs, finishing 35th in 21:37.4.

Other Milton-Union scorers were Rachel Thompson, 45, 22:11.5; Ally Lyons, 62, 22:57.6; Maddie Stasiak, 79, 23:39.4; and Micah Tracy, 85, 23:47.8.

D-II-III

Skipp Miller led Bradford to a 12th-place finish.

Miller finished 36th in 22:22.9.

Other Railroader runners included Mercedes Smith, 71, 24:02.1; Olivia Daugherty, 73, 24:03.8; Jenna Shellabarger, 121, 26:33; and Cheyenne Buchanan, 159, 29:14.9.

Lehman Catholic finished 13th.

Lady Cavalier runners included Agnes Schmiesing, 50, 23:13.4; Sophia Flood, 62, 23:44.6; Maggie Bezy, 92, 24:58.7; Colleen O’Leary, 109, 25:35.8; and Kaylyn Armstrong, 160, 29:15.4.

Newton finished 16th.

The Lady Indians scorers included Kendra Kern, 78, 24:13.8; Baily Chaney, 79, 24:14.0; Kara Chaney, 102, 25:20.4; Brin Fairband, 134, 27:12.1; and Mackenzie Knupp, 143, 27:52.8.

Covington finished 18th.

The Lady Buccs scorers included Alexis Meyer, 93, 25:00.6; Haley Hargrave, 112, 25:51.0; Kailey Young, 141, 27:46.7; Maci White, 175, 31:38.1; and Madison Supinger, 180, 33:55.8.

Troy Christian’s Gracie Glaser was the top finisher among Miami County runners in the race, taking 19th in 21:16.4.

Other Lady Eagle runners included Jewel Myers, 82, 24:27.3; ZaNya Green, 151, 28:28.7; and Katie Townsend, 184, 34:59.8.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.