4 Trojans shoot career bests in tri-match sweep: Monday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy boys golf team remained undefeated in dual play after sweeping a tri Monday night — and knocked off the defending division co-champion in the process.

Led by Henry Johnston’s career-best 38, the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Miami Valley League Miami Division) posted a season-best 163 Monday at Troy Country Club, defeating Northmont’s 169 and Butler’s 193. The Trojans shared the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title with the Aviators last season.

Three other Trojans also shot their career bests, as Owen Evilsizor added a 40, Zach Prouty shot 42 and Kellen Glover shot 43. Ryan Dowling added a 43 and Tag Bender shot 44.

“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Obviously, the conditions today were extremely wet and rainy, but it’s good experience for later on in the year when you never know what’s going to happen at the season-ending tournaments.

“Henry was terrific today, went through a great stretch in the middle where he was on fire. He played with confidence. Owen was 6-over-par and played very solid. Overall, we only had two triple-bogeys for all six guys. We kept the big scores away and stayed even keel throughout the round.”

Troy travels to Northmont Thursday.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 3-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings by defeating its first division opponent Monday night, sweeping Piqua 25-18, 25-8, 25-19 on the road.

Corinn Siefring led the Red Devils — who also improved to 4-0 overall — with 10 kills and 10 digs, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, three blocks and 18 assists, Ashley Aselage had seven kills, Molly Achteburg and Olivia Newbourn each had two blocks, Emily Graham had 15 assists, Abby Hughes had 20 digs, Alaina Titley had 10 digs and Kaitlyn Husic had four aces.

“We played with high energy,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our serve receive was solid, and our combo plays worked very well. Our defense and blocking was solid, as well, holding Piqua to only 11 kills in the match.”

After hosting West Carrollton Tuesday, Tippecanoe travels to Greenville Thursday.

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Troy had little trouble in Miami Valley League crossover play Monday, traveling to Xenia and sweeping the Buccaneers 25-10, 25-13, 25-20.

After hosting Fairborn Tuesday in another crossover matchup, Troy (4-0, 3-0 MVL Miami Division) remains home to face division foe Butler.

Anna 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 to Anna Monday in non-conference action.

“Anna played very consistent and didn’t make a lot of errors,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We need to make better decisions when we are on offense and we need to be better from the service line. The season is young and we still have plenty to work on.”

Nigella Reck had four kill, nine assists and five digs; while Ellery Reck had three kills, seven assists and four digs.

Lauren York had four kills and 8 digs; and Alyssa Kimmel added two kills, one ace and 12 digs.

Marisa Fields had four kills and one solo block; and Tori Quinter had two aces and three digs.

Covington (0-3) hosted Versailles Tuesday.

Other Scores: Newton 3, Northridge 0; 25-18, 25-10, 25-13. Brookville 3, Bethel 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy 1,

Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — Troy freshman Leah Harnish posted the game’s only mark Monday night at Wayne, scoring the game-winning goal in a hard-fought 1-0 non-league Trojan victory.

Senior defender Laura Borchers had the assist on Harnish’s score to give Troy the win. Senior goalkeeper Paige Nadolny made six saves in net to post the shutout.

Troy (2-0-1) continues its four-game road trip at West Carrollton Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 2,

Northmont 1

CLAYTON — Tippecanoe evened up its record on the season with a tough win Monday night on the road, defeating Northmont 2-1.

Tippecanoe (2-2-1) hosts Xenia Wednesday.

Other scores: Bethel 7, West Carrollton 0.

