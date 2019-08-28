Tipp, Troy volleyball remain tied atop MVL standings: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to another Miami Valley League crossover win Tuesday night, sweeping West Carrollton 25-15, 25-6, 25-13 at home to remain tied with Troy for the early-season Miami Division lead.

Ashley Aselage had nine kills, Molly Achterburg had eight kills, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, two blocks, 23 assists and two aces and Alaina Titley had seven kills and nine digs to lead the Red Devils. Olivia Newbourn added two blocks and two aces, Emily Graham had nine assists and Abby Hughes had 11 digs.

Tippecanoe (5-0, 4-0 MVL Miami) travels to Greenville Thursday for a division matchup.

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

TROY — Troy kept pace with Tippecanoe Tuesday night, winning its fifth straight to start the season and improving to 4-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division with an easy sweep of crossover foe Fairborn, winning 25-12, 25-21, 25-11.

Lauren Schmitz led the Trojans (5-0) with nine kills and four digs, Anna Boezi had seven kills, an assist, an ace and two digs, Kate Orban had four kills, four aces, a dig and a block, Carly Pfieffer had four kills and a block, Brianna Slusher had two kills, two aces and two blocks and Hallie Westmeyer had two kills, three digs and four blocks. Morgan Baber had 17 assists, seven aces and two digs, Morgan Kaiser had five assists and two digs, Emily Huber had three assists, Emmie Jackson had 15 digs and Brennah Hutchinson had a dig.

Troy hosts division rival Butler Thursday.

Piqua 3,

Xenia 2

XENIA — The Piqua volleyball team bounced back from Monday’s loss to Tippecanoe with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 15-11 win over Xenia.

Aubree Schrubb led Piqua with 18 kills, 14 digs, 10 assists and four aces; while Tylah Yeomans had 17 kills and 14 digs.

Reagan Toopes had 15 digs and Audrey Poling dished out 23 assists.

Danielle Widney had one block.

Piqua, 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the MVL, will host West Carrollton Thursday.

Versailles 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team’s tough schedule to start the season continued Tuesday with two-time defending D-III state champs Versailles.

The Tigers topped the Buccaneers (0-4) 25-6, 25-11, 25-12.

“Versailles is the best team we have played so far this season,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Their height and athletic abilities carried them throughout the night. In an attempt to get Versailles out of system, we were serving very aggressive and trying to hit shots — this led to an uncharacteristic high number of missed serves and hitting errors.

“We travel to Bethel this Thursday for our first CCC match. I am hoping our stiff early season non-league schedule has helped us prepare for the CCC.”

Marion Local 3,

Lehman 1

MARIA STEIN — Lehman dropped a tough four-set match at Marion Local Tuesday night, falling 25-11, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24.

Lauren McFarland had 11 kills, 23 digs and two aces for the Cavaliers, Olivia Lucia had seven kills, nine digs, five blocks and two aces, Abby Schutt had 16 digs, two kills, two blocks and an ace, Reese Geise had nine kills and four digs, Caroline Wesner had 14 assists and seven digs and Megan Carlisle had nine assists and four digs.

Other Scores: Miami East (2-3, 1-0 CCC) 3, Bethel 0; 25-12, 25-9, 25-10. Milton-Union (4-0, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) 3, Carlisle 0. Troy Christian (2-2, 1-1 MBC) 3, Emmanuel Christian 0. Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 0; 25-8, 25-16, 25-13. Twin Valley South 3, Newton 0; 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-7.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 180,

Brookville 181

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union boys golf team held off Brookville by the narrowest of margins Tuesday on the road, winning 180-181 to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Max Grafflin led the Bulldogs with a 39, one shy of Brookville’s Kyle Neff’s 38 for medalist honors. Justin Brown and Nathan Thompson both shot 44s, though, and Grady Vechazone shot 53 to help Milton-Union post the one-stroke win.

Other Scores: Newton 181, Twin Valley South 193. Middletown Christian 169, Troy Christian (1-6, 1-4 MBC) 247.

• Girls Golf

Miami East 184,

Tri-Village 214

NEW MADISON — The Miami East girls golf team improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cross County Conference Tuesday, defeating Tri-Village 184-214.

Paige Lawson led the Vikings with a 42, Kearsten Kirby shot 46, Olivia Patton and Erin Baker both shot 48, Katie Pottorf shot 56 and Taylor Godsey shot 60.

Other scores: Greenville 182, Tippecanoe (2-3, 1-2 MVL Miami) 202.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 4,

Greenon 3

TROY — Troy Christian faced another early-season test Tuesday with previously-undefeated Greenon coming to town, and the Eagles held on to remain unbeaten themselves with a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

Connor Peters had two goals and two assists and Preston Lair added two goals, with A.J. Warden and Josh Brubaker each tallying one assist.

Troy Christian (4-0) opens Metro Buckeye Conference play Thursday at Emmanuel Christian.

Miami East 4,

Catholic Central 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East cruised to a non-league win Tuesday night, shutting out visiting Springfield Catholic Central 4-0.

Aiden Waite, Logan McEldowney, Ethan Gudorf and Trenton Maxson each scored a goal, Jimmy Sutherly had two assists and Jayden Waddy had one assist.

Tippecanoe 7,

Xenia 1

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team looked strong Tuesday night, traveling to previously-unbeaten Xenia and handing the Buccaneers a 7-1 defeat in Miami Valley League crossover play.

Tippecanoe (4-0, 2-0 MVL Miami Division) is off until Sept. 3 when it hosts Piqua.

WLS 5,

Lehman Catholic 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team lost to West Liberty-Salem 5-1 Tuesday night.

Matthew McDonald had the goal off an Ethan Potts assist.

Will Voisard had 10 saves in goal.

Lehman will host Allen East Thursday.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 7,

Carlisle 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team picked up its first Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory of the year Tuesday at home, routing Carlisle 7-1.

Aulbrey Hergenrather had a hat trick, leading the way with three goals and an assist for the Bulldogs, while Morgan Grudich had two goals and two assists. Ellie Cooper also had a goal and Caitlin Jones, Madelyn Johnson and Cami Schatz each had an assist.

Milton-Union (2-0-1, 1-0-1 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Sidney 5,

Piqua 1

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls soccer team scored on Sidney for the first time since 2013, but it wasn’t enough in a 5-1 loss Tuesday in Miami Valley League crossover play.

“The girls played hard,” Piqua coach Bret Ritter said. “We were only able to convert on one of our 18 shots.”

Freshman Audrey Evans scored the Indians’ lone goal.

Piqua, 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the MVL Miami Division, will host Tippecanoe on Sept. 4.

Other scores: Anna 14, Newton 0.

