Trojans fall

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — Entering the season, the Troy girls golf team was already fairly inexperienced.

The weather hasn’t been much help in fixing that.

With a pair of matches rained out last week and two days of rain washing away any chance of practice this week, the Trojans finally got a chance to compete Wednesday, hosting Beavercreek at Miami Shores Golf Course. And the undefeated Beavers got a solid score out of their top golfer to make the difference as the Trojans fell 203-212.

Troy fell to 0-3 on the season, while Beavercreek improved to 4-0.

“There has (been a lot of rainouts), Troy coach Matt Wibbeler said. “Two times last week we got rained out, so we only got four or five holes in in those matches and then one complete match against Xenia — which was good to play. But we started out this week with rain on Monday and Tuesday and didn’t get a lot of play in. So it’s been kind of a big buildup and then a big slowdown, so it’s been hard to get into a groove.

“The girls have been putting some time in on the weekends, and we’re definitely getting better. We’re seeing people improving and getting more consistent.”

Sarah O’Connor, the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s leader in average so far this season, shot a 41 for medalist honors, topping Troy’s top scorer by eight strokes and leading the Beavers to the nine-stroke win.

Beyond that leading score, the Trojans were extremely competitive.

Paige Stuchell led Troy with a 49, followed by Libby Harnish’s 51. Delaney Davis shot 52, Megan Coate capped off the scoring with a 60, Kami Lehman shot 70 and Maricait Gillespie shot 72.

“Tonight, we shot our lowest match score so far,” Wibbeler said. “Granted, we haven’t had a ton of matches. But we played well tonight.”

After O’Connor’s 41, Ally Barnett shot 52 for the Beavers, Zoe Romaker shot 53, Isabella Greet shot 57, Megan Diltz shot 59 and Tori Robinson shot 60.

“For us, it’s more of a team effort than being carried by an individual,” Wibbeler said. “It’s usually like that — we definitely have to have three girls average well to make up for the No. 1 on the other team.”

Which the Trojans need to be ready for throughout Miami Valley League play the rest of the season. Stuchell led Troy in average with 51.2 coming into Wednesday’s play, the only Trojan in the MVL Miami Division’s top 10, sitting in eighth. Troy’s top three, though, are all in the top 16, while everyone else is led by a definitive No. 1 or 2 — Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson leads the division with a 40.4 nine-hole average, followed by two Tippecanoe golfers, two Butler golfers and two Piqua golfers.

“Most of our girls are pretty inexperienced,” Wibbeler said. “We’ve got to work and get as good as we can as quickly as we can. We’ve got to keep working hard and just see what happens.”

Troy’s next match is on at Greenville Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course, an MVL Miami Division matchup.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Paige Stuchell hits a drive during a match against Beavercreek Wednesday at Miami Shores Golf Course. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082819lw_troy_PaigeStutchell.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Paige Stuchell hits a drive during a match against Beavercreek Wednesday at Miami Shores Golf Course. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Libby Harnish hits a drive Wednesday against Beavercreek. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082819lw_troy_libbyharnish.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Libby Harnish hits a drive Wednesday against Beavercreek. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Delaney Davis takes aim on a putt Wednesday against Beavercreek. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082819lw_troy_delaneydavis.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Delaney Davis takes aim on a putt Wednesday against Beavercreek. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Megan Coate lines up a putt Wednesday against Beavercreek. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082819lw_troy_megancoate.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Megan Coate lines up a putt Wednesday against Beavercreek. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kami Lehman makes contact Wednesday against Beavercreek. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082819lw_troy_kamilehman.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kami Lehman makes contact Wednesday against Beavercreek. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Maricait Gillespie follows through on a shot Wednesday against Beavercreek. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082819lw_troy_maricaitgillespie.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Maricait Gillespie follows through on a shot Wednesday against Beavercreek.