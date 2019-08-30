Troy, Tipp, Piqua volleyball score MVL victories: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — The Troy volleyball team dominated Thursday’s matchup against Miami Valley League Miami Division rival Butler, never allowing the Aviators to hit double digits in a 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 victory at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lauren Schmitz had a big night for the Trojans, leading the way with 14 kills, three aces, three digs and three blocks. Kate Orban added six kills, three digs and a block, Carly Pfieffer had six kills, seven blocks, two digs and an assist, Brianna Slusher had six kills, four digs, five blocks, an assist and an ace, Anna Boezi had four kills and four blocks, Hallie Westmeyer had two kills, two digs and two blocks and Morgan Baber had one kill to go with 13 assists, two aces and four digs.

Morgan Kaiser added 11 assists and five digs, Emily Huber had three assists, Emmie Jackson had two assists, three aces and eight digs, Ella Furlong had an assist, a dig and two aces and Brennah Hutchinson had an assist and five digs.

Troy (6-0, 5-0 MVL Miami) hosts Sidney Tuesday before facing division co-leader Tippecanoe on the road Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe continued to keep pace with Troy atop the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings Thursday, sweeping division rival Greenville 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 on the road.

Rachel Wildermuth had 10 kills, three blocks and 15 assists, Ashley Aselage had eight kills, two blocks and two aces, Olivia Newbourn had seven kills and four blocks, Alaina Titley had seven kills and 11 digs, Emily Graham had 19 assists, Abby Hughes had 16 digs, Corrin Siefring had 12 digs and Kaitlyn Husic had three aces.

Tippecanoe (6-0, 5-0 MVL Miami) hosts Kenton Ridge Saturday.

Piqua 3,

West Carrollton 0

The Piqua volleyball team defeated West Carrollton 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 in MVL action.

Tylah Yeomans had 13 kills, while Aubree Schrubb had four aces, five kills, eight digs and 10 assists.

Sydnee Hawk had four aces, six kills and two solo blocks; while Kylaa Anderson had five kills and eight digs.

Audrey Poling had 10 assists.

Reagan Toopes had 30 digs and Kathy Young added nine.

Covington 3,

Bethel 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Bethel 25-20, 25-10, 25-10 Thursday in CCC action.

“We finally played an aggressive, enthusiastic match tonight at Bethel,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “The girls were fired up and wanted to start the CCC off on the right foot and avenge last seasons home loss to the Bees.

“The tough early season losses to Russia, Brookville, Anna and Versailles have forced us to continue to improve our game and I am seeing the improvement.”

Nigella Reck had five aces, eight assists and six digs; while Ellery Reck had three aces, five kills, 11 assists and five digs.

Lauren York had five kills and four digs; and Alyssa Kimmel had five aces and seven digs.

Olivia Mohler had seven kills, one solo block and two block assists; and Hillary Hoying added four aces and three digs.

Marisa Fields had four kills and Sophia Iddings added five digs.

Covington will host Ansonia Tuesday.

Miami East 3,

Ansonia 0

ANSONIA — Miami East evened up its overall record at 3-3 and improved to 2-0 in the Cross County Conference Thursday, sweeping Ansonia on the road 25-8, 25-11, 25-17.

Sophie Jacomet had 10 kills, five aces and six digs and Nichole Hood had 10 kills, one ace and five digs to lead the Vikings. Megan Gillilland added six kills and one block, Sierra Kinnison had four kills, one dig and 20 assists, four aces, Kylee McKinney had one kill and one block, Cara Budd had one kill, Gabrielle Hawkins had six aces, two assists and nine digs, Lauren Wright had one ace and one dig, Lauren Fisher had two aces and two digs, Gretchen Frock had 10 assists and three digs and Megan McDowell had two digs.

Miami East hosts Tri-Village Tuesday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (2-2, 1-1 MBC) 3, Dayton Christian 2; 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14. Lehman 3, Riverside 0; 25-19, 26-24, 25-17.

• Boys Soccer

Troy 4,

Tecumseh 1

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team won its second straight home game playing at Ferguson Field Thursday, defeating Tecumseh 4-1 in non-league play.

Gavin Marshall — who had a hat trick earlier in the week on Ferguson Field — scored a pair of goals and Elijah Williams had a goal and an assist to lead the Trojans. Jon Hipolito added a goal and Tyler Owens had an assist. Skyler Reed made five saves in goal to preserve the win.

Troy (3-2) hosts Xenia Tuesday.

Miami East 3,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team lost to Miami East 3-1 Thursday in CCC action.

Trenton Maxson had a goal and two assists, Jayden Waddy had a goal and an assist and Aiden Waite scored a goal for the Vikings.

Dylan Huber scored Newton’s goal on an assist from Cameron Stine.

Newton plays at Milton-Union Saturday. Miami East travels to Twin Valley South on Sept. 5.

Bethel 7,

TV South 1

BRANDT — Bethel evened up its record on the young season Thursday, routing Twin Valley South 7-1 to improve to 2-2 on the year.

Cannon Dakin had two goals and two assists and Aiden Flomerfelt and Nick Schmidt each had two goals to lead the Bees. Jaiden Hogge scored a goal, Jace Houck had two assists and Ethan Blair had one assist.

“The first league game of the year was a good one for us,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We were able to control play in the first half and set the tone for the game. At times, we strung some good passes together and looked sharp. We just have to consistently do that.”

Bethel travels to Legacy Christian on Sept. 5.

Other scores: Troy Christian (5-0, 1-0 MBC) 11, Emmanuel Christian 1. Piqua (2-2-2) 1, Springfield Shawnee 1. Preble Shawnee 2, Milton-Union (1-1-2, 1-1 SWBL Buckeye) 1.

• Girls Soccer

Miami East 3,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Miami East girls soccer team picked up a Cross County Conference victory Thursday night, shutting out Newton on the road 3-0.

Paxton Hunley scored a pair of goals for the Vikings, Meadow Powers had a goal and Sophie Markley and Cadence Gross each had an assist.

Preble Shawnee 2,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped a hard-fought Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup Thursday night, falling 2-1 to Preble Shawnee.

Aulbrey Hergenrather scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (2-1-1, 1-1-1 SWBL Buckeye) on an assist from Morgan Grudich.

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Tuesday.

Spr. Shawnee 2,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Troy Christian Eagles suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night, falling 2-1 to Springfield Shawnee.

Lexi Salazar scored the Eagles’ lone goal on the night

Troy Christian (2-1-1) travels to Lehman on Sept. 5.

• Tennis

Troy 4,

Fairborn 1

TROY — After a series of rainouts, the Troy tennis team finally opened up Miami Valley League play with a crossover matchup on Thursday, defeating Fairborn 4-1 at home.

At first singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Josie Romick won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-1, 6-3. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-4, 6-4.

At second singles, Danielle Robbins lost 3-6, 7-5, 1-0.

After traveling to Xenia Friday, Troy hosts Wayne Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe swept its way to a sixth straight win Thursday, not dropping a single game in defeating West Carrollton 5-0.

With all of the scores being 6-0, 6-0, Dakota Schroeder on at first singles, Mira Patel won at second singles and Katy Shultz won at third singles. The first doubles team of Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won, and the second doubles team of Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won.

Tippecanoe (6-0, 3-0 Miami Valley League Miami Division) travels to Beavercreek Tuesday.

Milton-Union 5,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union swept Dixie 5-0 Thursday in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia Black and Madison Silveira won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Emma Lehman and Bailee Shaw won 6-0, 6-0.

Milton-Union (6-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Greenville Tuesday.

• Boys Golf

Piqua 185,

Covington 214

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team got a non-conference win on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Evan Hensler was medalist with 43 to lead the Indians.

Other Piqua scores were Kyler Kommer 45, Mason Price 48, Decker Jackson 49, Cameron Foster 60 and Aiden Webster 63.

Covington scores were Grant Humphrey 44, Dylan Lucas 51, Garret Fraley 58, Job Morgan 61, Hunter Ray 65 and Zane Wise 66.

Northmont 191,

Troy 192

CLAYTON — Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor knows that sports are full of highs and lows.

After his Trojans played their best match of the year earlier this week, they hit the opposite end of the spectrum Thursday, falling by one stroke 191-192 at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Clayton.

“For a team that played as good as we can on Monday, with four personal bests, we played about as bad as we can on Thursday,” Evilsizor said. “But that’s coaching teenage boys — and that’s every sport, too, not just ours. This was one of those days where we’ll forget it as fast as possible and move on.”

Ryan Dowling was co-medalist on the day with a 46 as Northmont’s golfers didn’t fare much better. Owen Evilsizor shot 47, Tag Bender shot 49, Henry Johnston shot 50, Kellen Glover shot 51 and Zach Prouty shot 55.

“Northmont’s coach and I were both scratching our heads,” Evilsizor said. “The fact that we played like that and still only got beat by one is unfathomable. But in the long run, this was a non-league match, so it didn’t cost us anything.”

Troy (6-1) will compete in the Firebird Invitational Tuesday.

Miami East 174,

Arcanum 179

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s boys golf team knocked off Arcanum in Cross County Conference play Thursday, holding off Arcanum 174-179 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Sam Zapadka led the Vikings with 41, Cooper Elleman shot 42, Andrew Bevan shot 44, Noah King shot 47, Ty Fetters shot 48 and Colin Jennings shot 58.

Bradford 204,

Mississinawa 215

GREENVILLE — The Bradford boys golf team defeated Mississinawa Valley in CCC action at White Springs.

Keaton Mead was medalist with 44 to lead Bradford.

Other Railroader scores were Scout Spencer 48, Parker Davidson 54 and Dalten Skinner 58.

• Girls Golf

Miami East 199,

Arcanum 235

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team won its seventh straight to begin the season, improving to 7-0 and 4-0 in Cross County Conference play with a 199-235 victory over Arcanum Thursday at Lakeland Golf Course.

Paige Lawson shot 44 and Kearsten Kirby shot 51 to lead the Vikings, Olivia Patton, Erin Baker and Katie Pottorf all shot 52 and Gretchen Stevens shot 64.

Carroll 183,

Bethel 206

BRANDT — Bethel hosted a tough Carroll team Thursday at Cliffside, falling 183-206 in non-league play.

McKenna Gray shot 45 to lead the Bees, Skylar Johnson shot 53, Olivia Reittinger, Kerigan Calhoun and Grace Bennett each shot 54 and Ashley Newton shot 55.

