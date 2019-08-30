Piqua struggles in opener

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — Despite playing an experienced Chaminade-Julienne team that is primed for another D-III playoff appearance, the Piqua football team — filled with youth and inexperience — kept the Eagles off the board for most of the first half.

But once CJ got rolling, Piqua couldn’t stop them as the Eagles opened the season with a 28-7 win over the Indians at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The combination of Christopher Minor throwing to Kenyan Owens and the hard running of Marquis Henry allowed CJ to move the ball up-and-down the field in the opening half, but points were hard to come by.

On the Eagles first possession, CJ drove from its own 23.

Henry had a 47-yard run to the Piqua 18 and Minor connected with John Huffman down to the eight-yard line.

But, the Piqua defense held and Jacob Staub’s 24-yard field goal attempt was wide.

The Indians forced a punt on CJ’s second possession, the Eagles only punt of the game.

Piqua quarterback Blane Ouhl would hook up with Garrett Schrubb on a 42-yard pass down to the CJ 38 before the drive stalled and Piqua had to punt.

On the Eagles next possession, CJ finally broke through.

The Eagles went 80 yards in 10 plays.

The drive started with a 24-yard pass from Minor to Owens.

On fourth-and-five from Piqua’s 30, Minor hooked up with Owens again, but the Eagles were called for a block in the back.

On fourth-and-10 from the 35-yard line, Minor hit Henry on a perfectly set up screen pass and he rumbled all the way to the end zone.

Staub’s kick made it 7-0 with 3:22 remaining in the half and that is the way the first half ended.

On the opening possession of the second half, CJ went 62 yards in eight plays, with Owens turning a short pass from Minor into a 35-yard touchdown. Staub’s kick made it 14-0.

On CJ’s second possession, the Eagles looked like they were headed for the end zone.

But, Max King came down with a tipped ball for an interception in the end zone for a touchback to end the drive. It ended a streak of 11 straight completions by Minor.

After a Piqua three-and-out, CJ went 65 yards in 10 plays with Henry running it in from eight yards out. Staub’s kick made it 21-0 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

Piqua fumbled on the first play after the kickoff, but two plays later Aiden Meyer stepped in front of a Minor pass at the Piqua six and returned it 60 yards to the CJ 34.

After an eight-yard pass from Ouhl to Cory Miller, Tanner Kemp ran 23 yards to the CJ three-yard line and ran it in from the one-yard line three plays later.

Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick with 9:13 remaining in the game.

CJ would add the final score on a 3-yard run by Quincy Johnson with 4:43 remaining an Staub’s kick made the final 28-7.

Minor completed 19 of 24 passes for 235 yards, with Owens catching 13 passes for 142 yards.

Henry had 160 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Ouhl completed five of 11 passes for 71 yards, with Schrubb grabbing a 42-yard receptions. Kemp had 24 yards on two carries to lead the rushing attack.

Piqua will try to even its record Friday, when it travels to Lima Stadium to play Lima Senior.

