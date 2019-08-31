Tipp falls at Mount Healthy in opener

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CINCINNATI — Tippecanoe coach Matt Burgbacher knows his Red Devils haven’t showed what they’re capable of yet.

He also knows they’re in a hurry to get their next chance.

Tippecanoe (0-1) was simply worn down by Cincinnati Mount Healthy on the road Friday night, taking control in the first half but being able to hold onto that edge in the second in a 22-8 defeat to open the new season.

“Our kids played hard,” Burgbacher said. “That’s one thing we stressed while watching film. We couldn’t complain about how hard the kids played. In the fourth quarter, though, we just kind of ran out of gas, and they made a couple more plays than we did.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Tippecanoe got on the board early in the second. Cade Beam finished off a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Grant Willoughby caught a two-point conversion try, giving the Devils an 8-0 lead with 9:27 left until halftime — which was also where the score remained at halftime.

Isaiah Daniels got Mount Healthy (1-0) on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, but the two-point try was no good, and Tippecanoe still led 8-6 after three. But Mount Healthy scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns — a 59-yard run by Brandon Lanier and a 7-yard run by Darius Thomas — and converted for two points both times to go up by 14 with 5:30 to play, and Tippecanoe couldn’t answer.

All told, Mount Healthy piled up 467 yards of total offense while holding the Devils to only 131.

“We had some opportunities, but we had an inopportune bad snap, a badly-timed holding call — we only had three penalties, but they came at bad times and hurt us,” Burgbacher said. “And Mount Healthy is a good football team. They got after us, and we didn’t tackle very well. But those are things we can fix.”

The Devils will get a chance a little early in Week 2, traveling to Springfield Shawnee for a Thursday night game.

“We’re not that far off,” Burgbacher said. “And that’s the encouraging thing. When we get there, that’s an exciting thing for Tippecanoe football. Plus, we get to get back out on the field a day early. After a game like that, the best thing to do is go play again. Some people say ‘well, you have to play again a day early.’ We say we get to play a day early.”

Dayton Christian 29,

Troy Christian 6

TROY — Dayton Christian jumped out in front of Troy Christian in Friday night’s season opener, scoring 29 first-half points and handing the Eagles (0-1) a 29-6 defeat at Eagle Stadium.

The Warriors (1-0) scored 16 in the first quarter and 13 more in the second to take a 29-0 lead. The Eagles defense held Dayton Christian scoreless in the second half, though, and Gavin Blore scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to prevent the shutout.

“It was a long night, but I was proud of the kids,” Troy Christian coach Jeff Weaver said. “Dayton Christian got up on us early, and the kids could have laid down. But they fought back in the second half, didn’t give up a score after halftime and kept it from being a shutout. I was proud of the kids’ effort in the second half.

“Give Dayton Christian a lot of credit. Their defensive line was very stout, and they didn’t give up big plays. That makes it hard for the other team to score.”

Troy Christian takes on the defending Division VII state champion, McComb, on the road in Week 2.

“McComb is a good team,” Weaver said. “They’re aggressive and they’re big. We’re going to take the things we learned from this game, especially in the second half, and play some sound football.”

Northridge 34,

Bethel 0

DAYTON — The Bethel football team showed its youth in Friday night’s season opener against Northridge as the Polar Bears handed the Bees a 34-0 defeat at Northridge.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Polar Bears (1-0) posted a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead at the break. That lead grew to 26-0 after three quarters, and the Bees (0-1) couldn’t get on the board from there.

Bethel will open the home and Cross County Conference portions of its schedule in Week 2 against National Trail.

Fort Recovery 35,

Lehman 0

FORT RECOVERY — Lehman began opening its seasons against Fort Recovery in 2015, and the Indians (1-0) ran their winning streak against the Cavaliers (0-1) by handing them a 35-0 defeat Friday at Fort Recovery.

Lehman hosts Miami East in a Week 2 matchup.

