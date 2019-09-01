Pleiman receives OCCAC honor; Charger Country in September; Edison spikers have tough weekend

Staff Reports

PIQUA — Edison State Community College sophomore Whitney Pleiman was recently named OCCAC Player of the Week.

Pleiman put together a gritty performance in a pair of Charger victories, including an insane 62-dig effort against OCCAC foe Cuyahoga (averaging over a dozen digs per set). For the week, Pleiman put forth 9.88 digs/set, adding a service ace and an assist.

Pleiman, a five-foot-three-inch Libero for the Chargers, has had 879 digs, averaging averaged 7.90 digs per set in her career at Edison State (2-0, 1-0 OCCAC).

This marks Pleiman’s second weekly award of her career.

Charger Country

to be held

The Charger Country Volleyball Night will be held at Edison State from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 18, with the volleyball match starting at 6 p.m.

Anyone who registers in advance will receive free admittance, free food and drink and a free gift from Edison State.

To make sure you get your ticket, email jslattery@edisonohio.edu

Chargers have

tough weekend

After going to 3-0 with a win over Clark State earlier in the week, Edison dropped four matches at the Owens Community College tournament over the weekend.

Edison defeated Clark State 13-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-20.

Sarah Pothast had 17 kills, two solo blocks and three assist blocks.

Lillian Hamiton and Kathryn Lee each had 12 kills.

Koryann Eliott added three assist blocks.

Leah Herdman served two aces, dished out 37 assists and had 17 digs.

Chloe Cox served two aces, while Whitney Pleiman had 24 digs and Katelyn Sosby added 13.

Edison opened the Owens tournament with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 loss to Muskegon Community College.

Pothast had 11 kills and 18 digs, Lee had six kills and Hamilton had five kills and two solo blocks.

Herdman had 20 assists and three aces and Pleiman added 20 digs.

Edison lost to Lansing Community College 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19.

Pothast filled out the stat sheet with 17 kills, three aces, three solo blocks and two assist blocks.

Hamilton added 14 kills and three assist blocks.

Herdman had 32 assists and served two aces.

Pleiman had 42 digs and served two aces.

Lee had 23 digs and Elliott added two assist blocks.

Edison lost to Catawba Valley Community College 25-15, 25-18, 25-19.

Pothast had 12 kills and two aces, while Hamilton added five kills.

Herdman dished out 20 assists and Pleiman had 19 digs and two aces.

Edison closed the tournament with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-11 loss to Parkland College.

Pothast had four kills and two blocks, while Hamilton had four kills and one block.

Herdman had seven assists and Pleiman added 22 digs and two aces.