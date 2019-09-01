Tipp’s Hughes sets school record in win: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe volleyball team swept former division rival Kenton Ridge Saturday to remain undefeated, winning 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 — and one Red Devil set a new career standard for the program.

Abby Hughes, the team’s senior libero, broke the school’s career record for digs, finishing the match with 18 of them to put herself at 1,075 for her career.

Rachel Wildermuth had eight kills, four blocks and 18 assists, Alaina Titley had seven kills and 10 digs, Corrin Siefring had six kills, five blocks, 10 digs and two aces, Ashley Aselage had five kills, Olivia Newbourn had three blocks, Emily Graham had 17 assists, and Kaitlyn Husic had two aces.

“We played under control the entire match,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We had very steady ball control and not many unforced errors, and we stayed engaged from start to end, allowing us to run a very effective middle.”

The Red Devils, who improved to 7-0, travels to Fairborn Tuesday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (4-2) 3, Bradford 0; 25-12, 25-18, 26-24.

• Boys Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Newton 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union and Newton soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie Saturday.

Amorie Maxwell had one Newton goal off an Ethan Cook assist. Alex Hild scored a goal on a penalty kick. Landing Bechtel had both goals for Milton-Union.

It was the third tie of the season for the Bulldogs (1-1-3), who travel to Dixie Tuesday. Newton plays at Lehman Saturday.

• Tennis

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy tennis team swept Xenia on the road in Miami Valley League crossover play Friday, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Danielle Robbins won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Josie Romick won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-1, 6-3.

Troy (4-2, 2-0 MVL Miami Division) hosts Wayne Tuesday.

