Piqua volleyball loses in five sets to Greenville in MVL action

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team let an opportunity to pick up a Miami Valley League victory get away Thursday against Greenville.

The Lady Indians couldn’t hold a two set to one lead and fell 25-27, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 at Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua dropped to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the MVL and will host Northmont Monday.

The opening set went back-and-forth before Piqua finished off the set at 26-25 on a Audrey Poling serve.

Piqua got down 7-1 in the second set and never recovered.

The Lady Indians then had to battle back from a 5-1 deficit in the third set, before regaining the momentum.

Piqua took the lead at 13-11 after three points on Tylah Yeomans serve on Greenville hitting errors.

Poling had three service points, including a Yeomans kill and Sydney Hawk had a kill for a sideout and a service point as Piqua opened the margin to 19-13.

Greenville then rallied, tying the match at 20-20.

Piqua had a number of players step up down the stretch to finish off the set.

Yeomans and Hawk had kills for sideouts, but it was still tied 23-23.

Danielle Widney and Aubree Schrubb had kills for sideouts and it was 25-24 Piqua.

Hawk served the set winner, with Schrubb and Kylaa Anderson combining for a block.

Piqua jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth set on a Schrubb spike and Poling ace.

But, once again, the Lady Indians had to rally.

Trailing 9-6, Yeomans had a kill for a sideout and Reagan Toopes served two points, including a kill by Hawk to tie it 9-9.

Greenville opened a 12-9 lead, but Piqua again tied it 12-12 on three Greenville hitting errors — the last two on Yeomans’ serve — to get within 18-16.

Greenville would then scored seven of the next eight points to force a race to 15 to decide the match.

Widney had two kills early, but Piqua could never get started in the fifth set.

The Lady Indians trailed 11-2 before Yeomans had a kill for a sideout.

Toopes served four straight points to get Piqua within 12-8, including an ace and two Yeomans kills.

But, that was as close as Piqua could get.

Yeomans led Piqua with 18 kills, two blocks and 16 digs; while Schrubb had eight kills, three assists and nine digs.

Widney had six kills and two aces, while Toopes had 30 digs and two aces.

Alyssa Murphy had nine digs and Poling had 31 assists.

