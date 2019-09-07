Trojans run well at home

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — Troy’s boys cross country team turned in a solid performance against district-level competition.

The Trojan girls, meanwhile, were without their two big guns and still ran well, with the boys finishing fifth and the girls finishing sixth at the Troy Invitational Saturday at Troy High School.

Troy’s boys finished fifth with 150 points.

Braden Coate led the way in 13th (16:54), Josh Lovitt was 16th (17:03.4), Austin Zonner was 22nd (17:13.6), Will Schaefer was 46th (17:58.3) and Matthew Spayde was 53rd (18:13.3).

“Times are always a little slower on this course, but the guys went out and ran where they needed to in the race,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “They went out fast and were able to hang on. We did really well today, all 10 of the guys that ran in the varsity race.

“Last week (at Hilliard) was like a mini-regional. Even the freshmen have got a couple races under their belts now, are getting used to this kind of atmosphere and feeling comfortable when they go out.”

Newton was 14th with 405 points. Ben Hoover finished 25th (17:22.9), Owen Via was 60th (18:18.8), Curtis Shellenberger was 88th (18:52.8), Jacob Moore was 127th (19:38.9) and Clint Shellenbarger was 131st (19:41.6).

Miami East was 15th with 458 points. Dylan Barnes finished 39th (17:51.7), Michael Bair was 80th (18:43), Alex Hayes was 110th (19:22.2), Elijah Willmeth was 129th (19:39.6) and Joshua Amheiser was 135th (19:47).

On the girls side, Troy was sixth with 185 points.

Renee Kovacs finished 19th (20:42.5) to lead the way, Emma Marlow was 30th (21:16.6), Millie Peltier was 34th (21:28.8), Josie Marlow was 38th (21:34.3) and Hannah Markeson was 77th (22:56.7).

“Renee had an outstanding race this morning. Earning a top-20 finish racing against numerous elite individuals was a pleasant surprise,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Well, not a surprise really, as Renee has been putting in consistent quality work this season, and that hard work is paying dividends.

“The freshman triumverate of Mille, Josie and Emma all finishing within 20 seconds of one another really helped secure the team’s sixth-place finish going against elite programs like Lakota East and Lebanon. Hannah is looking better and better each week, and underclassmen Allison Kyle, Grace Cole and Hannah Brooks are showing remarkable progress this early in the season.”

Miami East was 15th with 398 points. Kylie Davie was 52nd (22:20.3), Kendal Staley was 57th (22:25.7), Kinley Lavender was 94th (23:24.6), Elizabeth Bennett was 167th (25:33.5) and Cyrena McAdams was 186th (26:23.5).

Newton was 18th with 516 points. Baily Chaney was 101st (23:34), Kara Chaney was 140th (24:44.1), Kendra Kern was 142nd (24:45.2), Mackenzie Knupp was 208th (27:03.1) and Brin Fairband was 234th (27:57.6).

Tiffin

Carnival

TIFFIN — Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley finished fifth at the massive Tiffin Carnival Saturday, leading the Red Devil boys to a ninth-place finish as a team.

In the boys, Division I-A race, Tippecanoe placed ninth with 273 points. Conley led the way in fifth place (15:39.2), Allan Murray was 49th (16:43.1), Landen Fraylick was 52nd (16:44.3), Brady Shilt was 78th (17:06.8) and Brennan Larned was 89th (17:17.1).

In the boys D-II race, Bethel was 25th with 686 points. Cole Brannan was 57th (17:20.2), Kaleb Roberts was 107th (17:58), Trent Schwiekhardt was 132nd (18:14.4), Nathan Patton was 165th (18:36.1) and Keaton Smith was 230th (19:25.3).

In the D-II-A race, Tippecanoe’s girls were seventh with 182 points. Alex Foster was 28th (20:01.3), Shelby Hept was 29th (20:06.7), Annie Sinning was 38th (20:21.5), Tori Prenger was 43rd (20:31.9) and Mackenzie Dix was 44th (20:32.4).

In the D-II-B race, Bethel’s girls were 28th with 649 points. Kylie Balkcom was 68th (23:05.5), Makenzie Nida was 115th (24:08), Lisa Sebastian was 118th (24:13.2), Brielle Gatrell was 167th (25:30.4) and Madison Spaeth was 186th (26:34.8).

Brookville

Invitational

BROOKVILLE — The Troy Christian boys were the runners-up at the Brookville Invitational Saturday as a team, while the Eagle girls finished eighth.

The Eagle boys were second with 107 points to host Brookville’s 45. Robert Ventura was the individual runner-up, finishing second in 17:07.5. Noah Shook was sixth (17:41.3), Nate Hunnicutt was 25th (18:54.1), Aiden Tkach was 28th (19:01.1) and Torin Schulte was 52nd (20:01.8).

Troy Christian’s girls were eighth with 200 points. Gracie Glaser was also the individual runner-up, finishing second in 20:27. Jewel Myers was 18th (23:12.6), ZaNya Green was 75th (27:09), Cheyanna Cullen was 109th (34:23.2) and Katie Townsend was 110th (34:43.1).

Mason

Invitational

MASON — Milton-Union’s boys were 12th and girls were 15th at Saturday’s Mason Invitational.

The Bulldog boys were 12th with 342 points. Tristan Persinger was 19th (17:41.5), Eric Trittschuh was 21st (17:45.9), Chris Miller was 29th (18:01.1), Connor Gibson was 154th (20:44.5) and Cayden Galentine was 171st (21:01.7).

Milton-Union girls were 15th with 379 points. Sophie Meredith was 38th (22:09.8), Ally Lyons was 42nd (22:31.2), Micah Tracy was 76th (23:37.4), Maddie Stasiak was 104th (24:23.5) and Laura Billing was 150th (25:32.7).

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Braden Coate competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_bradencoate.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Braden Coate competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Renee Kovacs competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_reneekovacs.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Renee Kovacs competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Josh Lovitt competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_joshlovitt.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Josh Lovitt competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kiley Davie competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_me_kileydavie.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kiley Davie competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Austin Zonner competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_austinzonner.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Austin Zonner competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Ben Hoover competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_new_benhoover.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Ben Hoover competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Emma Marlow competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_emmamarlow.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Emma Marlow competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Dylan Barnes competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_me_dylanbarnes.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Dylan Barnes competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Millie Peltier competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_milliepeltier.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Millie Peltier competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Josie Marlow competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090719lw_troy_josiemarlow.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Josie Marlow competes at the Troy Invitational Saturday.