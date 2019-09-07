Just a Bark in the Park

Remington, proudly displays his Fight Cancer bandana as his owner Michelle Josefovsky, of Piqua, looks on following a hard-fought round of bobbing for tennis balls during Bark in the Park at Duke Park on Saturday. The event, part of Relay For Life, donated proceeds to the American Cancer Society.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

