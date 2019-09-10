Piqua boys rout Fairborn, Troy girls fall to Butler: Monday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser



and Josh Brown



FAIRBORN — The Piqua boys golf team defeated Fairborn 188-251 Monday at Twin Base Golf Course.

Mason Price was match medalist with a 41.

Other Piqua scores were: Evan Hensler 47, Decker Jackson 49, Kyler Kommer 51, Drew Hinkle 57 and Cameron Foster 64.

Piqua (4-4, 3-3 Miami Valley League Miami Division) travels to Greenville Wednesday for a division matchup.

Newton 171,

Arcanum 184

ARCANUM — The Newton boys golf team defeated Arcanum in CCC action Monday.

Ross Ferrell was medalist with 39.

Other Newton scorers were: Kleyson Wehrley 42, Hudson Montgomery 44 and Chandler Peters 46.

Bradford 200,

Covington 205

PIQUA — The Bradford boys golf team got a CCC win over Covington Monday.

Bradford’s Keaton Mead was medalist with a 44.

Other Railroader scorers were: Taven Leach 45, Scout Spencer 55 and Parker Davidson 56.

Covington scorers included: Grant Humphrey 45, Job Morgan 51, Dylan Lucas 51 and Garret Fraley 58.

Other scores: Anna 157, Troy Christian (0-10) 223.

• Girls Golf

Butler 194,

Troy 220

TROY — The Troy girls golf team dropped a Miami Valley League matchup at home Monday, falling to Miami Division rival Butler 194-220.

Paige Stuchell led the Trojans (1-5, 1-2 MVL Miami) with a 47, but everyone else struggled. Libby Harnish shot 56, MariCait Gillespie shot 58, Delaney Davis shot 59, Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 64 and Megan Coate shot 67.

After traveling to Tippecanoe Tuesday, Troy travels to West Carrollton Thursday.

Bethel 183,

Anna 230

BRANDT — Bethel picked up an impressive win at home Monday, defeating visiting Anna 183-230 at Cliffside Golf Course.

Four Bees shot sub-50 rounds on the day. Kenna Gray was medalist with a 44, Liv Reittinger shot 45, Ashley newton shot 46, Skylar Johnson shot 48, Kaylee Brookhart shot 62 and Karley Moore shot 66.

• Girls Soccer

Tippecanoe 2,

Wayne 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team won its fourth straight Monday night, defeating Wayne 2-0 in non-league play to kick off a three-game homestand.

Hannah Rittenhouse and Payton Willis each had a goal for the Red Devils, with Emma Patzek adding an assist. Ashlyn Tarzinski made three saves in goal to post the shutout.

Tippecanoe (5-2-1) hosts West Carrollton Wednesday.

Other Scores: Springfield 2, Piqua (1-5-1) o.

• Boys Soccer

Bethel 8,

Greeneview 0

BRANDT — Nick Schmidt had a hat trick Monday night, leading the Bethel boys soccer team to an easy 8-0 victory over visiting Greeneview.

Schmidt had three goals and an assist, Aiden Flomerfelt and Jace Houck each had one goal and one assist, Cole Brannan, Casey Keesee, Cannon Dakin and Jaiden Hogge each had a goal and Kyle Brueckeman had an assist.

“This was one of those nights as a coach you wish you could bottle and uncork it when you need it,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We came to play tonight. This may be the best we have played all season. As the first half progressed, we passed the ball better and better. We got the ball into dangerous locations and finished some nice goals tonight. This was a great team win.”

Bethel (4-2) hosts Newton Thursday.

Tippecanoe 8,

West Clermont 0

BATAVIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team won its sixth straight to start the season Monday night, traveling to West Clermont and winning easily, 8-0.

Eli Hadden had two goals, Andrew Baileys had a goal and an assist, Evan Stonerock, Jonny Baileys, Owen Trimble and Keaton Jackson each had a goal, Matt Hinkle had two assists and Jake Rowland, A.J. DeCamp, Jake Smith and Owen Hadden each had an assist.

After traveling to West Carrollton Tuesday, Tippecanoe (6-0) returns home to host Indian Hill Saturday.

Other scores: Brookville 1, Milton-Union (2-3-3) 0.

• Tennis

Lehman 4,

Greenon 1

ENON — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team defeated Greenon 4-1 Monday.

“We were without Angela (Brunner), who was out sick so Ann (Deafenbaugh) and Mary (Linds) moved up a position and Macie (Verdeir) played her first singles match of the season.” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “At our team meal before we left school the girls were not confident that we could win tonight without Angela.

“I told them that we have faced much bigger adversity this season and that if we pull together like we did through that, that we would win and we did. When we lost the first sets at all 3 singles I told them to keep fighting and they all did. Mary won the match clincher for us with a 2 hour 40 minute marathon comeback win. Great team win for us tonight.”

In singles, Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-4; Lins won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) and Verdeir won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Taylor Reinke and Liann Trahey won 6-0, 6-2 and Lehman won second doubles by forfeit.

• Volleyball scores: Milton-Union (8-2) 3, Valley View 2; 18-25, 25-16, 21-25, 32-30, 15-12. Northmont 3, Piqua (5-4) 0; 25-22, 25-13, 25-16.

