Trojan Thunder 10U finishes 22-7 season

Provided photo

The Trojan Thunder 10U softball team recently completed its season. The team went 22-7, was the Ohio Valley 10U League champion, won the Ohio Valley 10U tournament, won the 10U Memorial Tournament and won the 10U USSSA Summer Shootout tournament. The team is: front, from left — Landry Niles, Kyndall Seitz, Mady Turner, Emily May and Evie Frigge. Back, from left — Faith Siefring, Riley King, Sarah Zickafoose, Lexi Luginbuhl, Maddie Wright and Baylie Massingill.