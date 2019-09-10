Troy outlasts Sidney, 4-1

By Josh Brown

TROY — After Troy’s Mackenzie Nosker dropped her second-set tiebreaker to Sidney’s Hailey New, she started to grab the scorecards and head off the court.

“I don’t know why I thought she’d beat me there,” the Troy senior second singles player said.

To be fair, it had been a long time since Nosker had won the first set — and her reaction after the third set tiebreaker was much different.

With a sweep at doubles having clinched the match during Nosker and New’s lengthy second-set battle, the two were able to play a third set super-tiebreaker, with Nosker rallying to win it 10-8 and win in three sets to close out the Trojan tennis team’s 4-1 victory over Sidney Tuesday at Troy — a victory that snapped a three-game losing streak by the Trojans.

“I’m glad for the kids that we got this win,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “We kind of needed a morale booster after our last few matches.”

After dropping a narrow 3-2 loss at Tecumseh and then a 5-0 loss at Butler last week, the Trojans began this week with a 5-0 loss at Alter on Monday.

At first singles, Kit Wolke lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Nosker lost 6-3, 6-0. At third singles, Cady Rhea lost 6-4, 6-2.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Danielle Robbins lost 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Josie Romick and Maggie Wannemacher lost 6-2, 6-3.

Tuesday, the Trojans (6-5, 3-1 Miami Valley League Miami Division) were able to return home after the brutal road trip — only to find the weather conditions hot and muggy, and to face former division rival Sidney in what is now an MVL crossover matchup.

“It was hot, and we had to work for it,” Goldner said of Tuesday’s match. “We have to work for everything. I told the girls that we cannot take anyone lightly all year.”

And Sidney (4-9, 2-3 MVL Valley Division) gave Troy its best shot, with practically every match being close.

Robbins wrapped her match up first at third singles, defeating Sidney’s Allison Fultz 6-2, 6-0. Then Sidney won one back at first singles as Kara Mays defeated Wolke 6-2, 6-2 to even things up and 1-1.

“That’s a big positive for Danielle. She hadn’t won a game in her last two matches,” Goldner said. “It was a good comeback for her. And Kit, she didn’t play for 14 days and this was her fifth match back, so she’s still working.”

The second doubles team of Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher then put Troy back on top with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves, leaving either first double and second singles to decide the match.

Troy won the first set on both courts, but Nosker and New fought back and forth all the way to a second-set tiebreaker. During that time, Rhea and Patel were able to finish off Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop 7-5, 6-4 to give the Trojan doubles teams a sweep and clinch the overall match victory.

“That was a big positive for the team, and it was a big positive for all four of those girls,” Goldner said of the sweep at doubles.

That took the pressure off Nosker, who won the first set 6-4 but then dropped the second 7-6 (8-6). Once they realized the match was tied, she and New played a super-tiebreaker in lieu of a full third set — and still the match was even, with Nosker fighting back from an early deficit to tie it at 8-8.

Nosker then took a 9-8 lead and, on match point, was able to bring New in with a drop shot, get to New’s drop-shot return of her own and flick it over her and keep it in for the game-winning lob on the run. After the ball landed, Nosker turned to her teammates with both arms raised in victory.

“This was a good match for Mackenzie, win or lose,” Goldner said. “She fought the whole match and hung in there.”

Things don’t get any easier for Troy after the win, though — the Trojans travel to Tippecanoe to face the undefeated division-leading Red Devils, and then they return home Friday for a makeup match against 9-3 Greenville.

