Newton boys golf finishes off perfect CCC season with win over Covington

PIQUA — Newton first-year boys golf coach Ryan Karn couldn’t have drawn it up much better.

The Indians finished off a perfect 11-o mark in the Cross County Conference this season, following Tuesday’s 176-206 win over Mississinawa Valley with a 177-214 win over Covington Wednesday on the back nine at Piqua Country Club.

“You never know what is going to happen, but that makes us unbeaten in the CCC,” Karn said. “I think the kids have worked hard and played really well. We have had some kids who even come in and put work in on their own.”

Newton has been a picture of consistency all season, one of the keys to their success.

They may not have that guy who is going to shoot 36, but they usually put four scores in the low to mid 4os for nine-holes.

Against Mississinawa Valley at White Springs, Ross Ferrell led the Indians with a 40.

Other scores were Chandler Peters 42, Hudson Montgomery 45, Mitchel Montgomery 49, Kleyson Wehrley 53 and Drew Bayer 54.

Against Covington, Ferrell led the Indians again with a 41.

Other Newton scores were Peters 43, Mitchel Montgomery 46, Wehrley 47, Hudson Montgomery 48 and Bayer 57.

“We have had a few guys who have been really consistent,”Karn said. “And we have had a few kids who have been up and down this year.”

Covington coach Bill Wise has a young team, with only three players with previous varsity experience.

Against Newton, Grant Humphrey led the way with a 47.

Other Covington scores were Dylan Lucas 53, Job Morgan 56, Hunter Ray 58, Garret Fraley 71 and Zane Wise 73.

“We just don’t have a lot of experience,” Wise said as he team dropped to 4-5 in the CCC. “We are (looking to get better every day). I guess we could have done a little better this season, but I think the kids have done pretty well.”

He knew Wednesday would be a challenge and not just because of the opponent.

“As you know, this is a tough course,” he said. “But, I think it will help us. We are going to see courses like this down the road. Turtle Creek (where the sectional is played) has greens very similar to this.”

Karn also feels his team has benefited from having PCC as its home course.

“I think it is the toughest course we have played all season,” he said. “I know around the greens, it is very challenging.”

And while Karn is happy with what the Indians have accomplished, he knows the work is not done.

The CCC tournament next Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course will also factor in to who the league champion is.

“Hopefully, we can go over to the league tournament and play well,” Karn said. “I think we have some kids who have come on and are going to help us down the road (at league and in the postseason).”

After finishing off a perfect regular season in the CCC Wednesday.

