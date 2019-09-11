Troy blanks Fairborn, 5-0

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — In a matchup between the Miami Valley League’s division leaders, Troy’s fast start proved to be the difference.

A strong finish didn’t hurt either, though.

Julianna Williams scored a pair of first-half goals and Chamber Browning added a pair in the second half as the Trojan offense maintained possession throughout the game and the defense made stops whenever it had to as the Troy girls soccer team coasted to a 5-0 victory over Fairborn in MVL crossover play.

Troy (5-1-1) entered the matchup as one of three teams tied atop the MVL Miami Division standings with 3-0 records, along with Tippecanoe and Butler, while Fairborn (5-2-1) came into the night in sole possession of the MVL Valley Division lead with a 3-0 record, as well. Troy improved to 4-0 in division play with the win, while the Skyhawks fell to 3-1 and into a first-place tie with Sidney.

And the Trojans took charge early then continued to dominate throughout the first half.

Williams, Troy’s leading goal scorer entering the night, fired off a pair of quality shots in the game’s first four minutes. The first she made Fairborn’s goalie dive for after a steal and dish by Leah Harnish, only to be called offsides on the play, and the second she cut across the center of the field and fired with her left foot, just right at the keeper.

With 34:41 still remaining in the first half, though, Williams finally put the Trojans on the board. Browning passed it to Williams along the left side, and she ripped another left-footed shot into the upper 90 far post to put Troy up 1-0.

It didn’t take long for the Trojans to add some insurance, as well. Maddie Brewer carried the ball through the teeth of the Skyhawk defense, weaving between three different defenders before dishing off to Williams on the right side of the net, and Williams tapped it home to make the score 2-0 Troy with 29:01 left in the first half.

Brewer, Browning and Williams had numerous chances the rest of the half to add to the lead as the Trojans kept the heat on offensively, but Fairborn’s Abbi Newell was up to the task in net. The Skyhawks simply couldn’t mount a counterattack, only taking a total of two shots before the break — one by Macy Smith, another by Karen Floyd and both stopped by Troy keeper Paige Nadolny.

The Skyhawks managed a breakaway opportunity to begin the second half, with Erin Thomas getting behind the Troy defense and making a run on the net. But Nadolny was able to make a diving stop on the low shot and keep Fairborn off the board.

And with 21:52 left in the game, the Trojans got a bit more insurance. Williams played a ball into the box that Briana Soto headed to the far side, and Browning was able to redirect it in to make it a three-goal game.

With 17 minutes to play, the Trojans had another goal wiped off the board by an offsides call, but with 11:09 remaining, Browning got her second goal, finishing off a deflected corner kick as the Skyhawks blocked the original shot but failed to clear it, making the score 4-0.

And with 1:52 remaining, Maddie Brewer put one final tally on the board, jamming in a rebound after a Skyhawk save to give the Trojans a 5-0 lead. Fairborn had a handful of chances in the final 15 minutes but never truly threatened.

Troy faces another tough test on Saturday, traveling to Northmont, while Fairborn hosts Greenon on Monday.

