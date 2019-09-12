Trojan Thunder 14U softball goes 19-10-1

Provided photo

The Trojan Thunder 14U softball team recently completed its season. The team went 19-10-1, won the 14U Memorial Tournament and was third out of 16 teams at the 14U Fireworks Spectacular Tournament. The team is: front, from left — Abbey Seger, Caroline Wesner, Emma Setser and Annie Twiss. Back, from left — Savannah Swanson, Brianna Cardinal, Hallie Frigge, Elise McCann, Ellie Fogarty and Alex Beckner.