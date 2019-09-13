Brubaker’s late goal propels state-ranked Eagles to win: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — Thursday’s matchup between state-ranked conference rivals came down to the final minute.

And with 51 seconds remaining, Troy Christian’s Josh Brubaker found the back of the net to give the Eagles a thrilling 1-0 victory over Metro Buckeye Conference rival Dayton Christian Thursday at Eagle Stadium.

Nathan Kephart had the assist on Brubaker’s game-winning goal. Tanner Conklin made five saves in goal to preserve the victory with a shutout.

With the win, Troy Christian — ranked No. 3 in Division III in the latest state poll — improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in MBC play. Dayton Christian, ranked No. 11 in D-III, fell to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the MBC. The two teams shared the league title last year, but the Warriors defeated the Eagles in the regional semifinal round of the postseason.

Troy Christian hosts Seven Hills Saturday.

Bethel 4,

Newton 1

BRANDT — Bethel’s Hunter Parrish had a hat trick Thursday night, leading the Bees (5-2) to a 4-1 victory over rival Newton at home.

After Parrish’s three-goal night, Nick Schmidt had a goal and an assist, Aiden Flomerfelt had two assists and Cannon Dakin had one assist.

Dillon Koble scored the lone goal for the Indians (2-5-1), which made the score 2-1 still in the game’s opening ten minutes. But the Bees got one more goal before the half and were able to hold on from there.

“We scored twice in the first 1:30 of the game off of two beautiful crosses by Cannon and Nick that found Hunter’s head for goals,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Our first two goals were beautiful goals, but Newton did not cave in. They work hard. We had moments of really good soccer tonight, but we were able to make some adjustments defensively that helped us win.

“The Cross County Conference is a tough soccer conference this year, and coming away with our second league win is a great feeling.”

Bethel travels to Kenton Ridge Saturday, while Newton hosts Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

Lehman 3,

New Knoxville 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys picked up a WOSL win to go to 3-0 in conference play.

Ethan Potts had two goals and Diego Hernandez added one.

Joshua George and Mikkel Alvarez had assists.

Lehman plays at Piqua Saturday.

• Girls soccer scores: Troy Christian (4-2-2, 1-0-1 MBC) 2, Dayton Christian 2. Anna 2, Lehman 0.

• Girls Golf

Troy 201,

West Carrollton 272

MIAMISBURG — The Troy girls golf team shot its low round of the season and got its second Miami Valley League victory, defeating West Carrollton in crossover play 201-272 Thursday at the Mound Golf Course.

Troy (2-6, 2-3 MVL Miami Division) was led by medalist Paige Stuchell, who shot a 41. Libby Harnish added a 47, Delaney Davis shot 53, Astha Patel shot 60, Kami Lehman shot 64 and Ella Fecher shot 71.

Troy hosts Piqua Monday.

Tippecanoe 187,

Sidney 221

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe won its third match in as many days and its fourth straight overall Thursday, defeating Sidney 187-221 at the Moose Golf Course in Sidney.

Izzy Brightwell shot a career-best 42 and Sydney Lange added a 42 to lead the Red Devils (6-3, 3-2 Miami Valley League Miami Division), Marissa Miller shot 47, Madison Grimmett and Ava Coppock both shot 56 and Annaleah Lambert shot 59.

Tippecanoe travels to Butler Monday.

Fort Loramie 177,

Bethel 185

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees dropped a home Cross County Conference matchup Thursday at Cliffside, falling 177-185 to Fort Loramie.

Olivia Reittinger was the match’s medalist, leading Bethel with a 40. Kenna Gray shot 47, Ashley Newton shot 48, Skylar Johnson shot 50, Karley Moore shot 58 and Kaylee Brookhart shot 59.

• Boys Golf

Bradford 204,

Bethel 226

WEBSTER — The Bradford boys golf team picked up a home Cross County Conference win Thursday, 204-226 over Bethel.

Scout Spencer was match medalist with a 46 for Bradford.

Other Railroader scores were Keaton Mead 47, Parker Davidson 53, Joey Brussell 58, Dalton Skinner 58 and Brayden Sanders 67.

Bethel scores were Caleb Blackburn 49, Alec Donahue 57, Ethan Rinks 57, Sam Larsen 63, Ryan Santo 64 and Drew Stitzel 75.

Milton-Union 181,

Northridge 193

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union took care of business against Northridge in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Thursday, winning 181-193 at home.

Max Grafflin shot 42 to lead the Bulldogs (13-3, 5-1 SWBL Buckeye), Nate Thompson and Justin Brown both shot 45 and Sam Case shot 49.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Troy 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team bounced back after suffering its first loss of the season the previous day, sweeping Miami Valley League Miami Division rival Troy 5-0 Thursday at home.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Kit Wolke 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel defeated Mackenzie Nosker 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Rainey Messinger defeated Danielle Robbins 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Ameliz and Eliza Zweizig defeated Esha Patel and Cady Rhea 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell defeated Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher 6-2, 6-4.

Tippecanoe improved to 12-1 overall and stands alone atop the MVL Miami Division standings with a 7-0 mark, while Troy fell to 6-6, 3-2 in the MVL Miami. The Trojans host Greenville Monday, while the Red Devils travel to Sidney Tuesday.

Milton-Union 5,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — Milton-Union improved to 5-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play and 9-3 overall Thursday with a 5-0 sweep of Northridge.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black won 6-1, 6-3. Winning by forfeit were Laura Billing at third singles and Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes at second doubles.

The Bulldogs will play in the Coaches Cup Saturday before finishing division play at Preble Shawnee Monday.

LCC 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls dropped a home match.

They were a really good team,” Ungericht said. “Their singles had solid ground strokes. One of their first doubles players played second singles last year. One of their two losses was to Lima Shawnee. Ann (Deafenbaugh) never quits in her matches and pushed their girl in the second set and Macie (Verdier) and Madi (Gleason) did a good job of getting to the net, something john and I have been stressing to our doubles players.”

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0; Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-3; and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-0,6-0; and Verdier and Gleason lost 6-3, 6-1.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team dominated Butler Thursday at home, sweeping the Aviators 25-7, 25-5, 25-9 in Miami Valley League Miami Division play.

Corinn Siefring had 12 kills and a block, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, three blocks, 16 assists and three aces and Ashley Aselage had seven kills to lead the Red Devils. Olivia Newbourn had a block, Emily Graham had 14 assists, Abby Hughes had 12 digs, Alaina Titley had six digs and Kaitlyn Husic had two aces.

Tippecanoe (12-0, 9-0 MVL Miami) travels to Stebbins Monday.

Covington 3,

Miss. Valley 0

UNION CITY — The Covington volleyball team defeated Mississinawa Valley 25-5, 25-15, 25-9 in CCC action Thursday.

Covington improved to 4-5 overall and 4-1 in the CCC.

“I am always leery of how we are going to play at Mississinawa,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “A long bus ride plus typically a scrappy opponent. Alyssa Kimmel set the tone with 17 straight service points including five aces in set one. The girls were fired up and kept the pressure on Mississinawa. We need to keep building on the energy and enthusiasm we had this evening.”

Nigella Reck had four aces, 10 assists and nine digs; while Ellery Reck had eight digs and 12 assists.

Lauren York had 11 kills and nine digs; while Alyssa Kimmel had 13 digs and nine aces.

Olivia Mohler had six kills, four solo blocks and four block assists and Sophia Iddings added nine digs.

Covington hosts Fairlawn Monday and Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

Lehman 3,

Hardin Northern 0

SIDNEY — Lehman improved to 8-3 on Thursday with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of visiting Hardin Northern.

Olivia Lucia had 15 kills, 14 digs and five blocks and Reese Geise had 13 kills to lead the Cavaliers, Megan Carlisle had 17 assists and Caroline Wesner had 13 assists, Lauren McFarland had 13 digs and Abby Schutt had 12 digs.

Other Scores: Miami East (7-3, 6-0 CCC) 3, Franklin Monroe 1. Newton 3, Bethel 2; 14-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-21, 20-18. National Trail 3, Bradford 0: 26-24, 25-16, 25-21. Troy Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0.

• College

Terra State 3,

Edison State 0

FREMONT — The Edison State Community College volleyball team played at Lakeland Community College Friday and will play at Cuyahoga Community College Saturday.

Edison is coming off a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 loss to Terra State Wednesday.

Kathryn Lee had eight kills and 11 digs; while Sarah Pothast had eight kills and two solo blocks.

Leah Herdman dished out 19 assists.

Whitney Pleiman had 18 digs and Katelyn Sosby added 10.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.