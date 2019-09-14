Piqua boys soccer gets 2-0 win over Lehman Catholic

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — It was a breakthough game for the Piqua boys soccer team Saturday.

Lehman Catholic, who visited the Wertz Stadium pitch, is still looking for that breakthrough.

The Piqua boys improved to 3-3-3 with a 2-0 victory, while Lehman dropped to 4-3-1 on the season.

And the two goals, were the big story for Piqua.

Piqua is 3-0 when scoring at least two goals — and the Indians had scored just two goals in their last four games.

“That was huge for us,” Piqua coach Bob Jennings said. “Just being able to score. Our defense has been playing fantastic all year. Kamden Davidson has done a great job stepping up in goal for Deacon Buechter, who is injured. We just haven’t been able to score.”

Lehman coach Cameron Jock was disappointed in giving up the two second-half goals, but said his team is continuing to make progress.

“Overall, we played pretty well. We just had some mental breakdowns, which has been our story,” he said. “We possess and pass the ball well for a team of our skill level. We are close, we just haven’t broke through yet. Our best soccer is ahead of us.”

Jock also said Lehman benefits from playing bigger schools like Piqua and Sidney, who defeated the Cavaliers 3-1 earlier this season.

“I think it is good,” he said. “Those schools tend to have a lot more athletes to choose from. I am not saying we got run off the field, but they have good speed. And we saw today the physicality you see from those types of teams and that is good for us.”

After a scoreless first half, where there were few serious threats by either team — Piqua was able to breakthrough in the second half.

With 30:46.9 remaining, Nathan Buechter was able to take a cross from Ethan Heidenreich and find the corner of the net to get Piqua on the board.

“Those two guys (Nathan Buechter, Ethan Heidenreich) have such good skills,” Jennings said. “We have been trying to get those guys to work together and use their skills to help each other. So, that was good to see.”

With 15:57.1 to go in the game, Piqua took advantage deep in Lehman’s end.

Eli Baker came up with a steal and sent the ball toward’s the goal.

After goalie Will Voisard managed to get the ball just before it went in the goal and knock it back in play, Kyle Pierre fired a shot off the post. Zander Jones followed the deflection to make it 2-0.

“Kyle (Pierre) hit the shot off the post,” Jennings said. “That was just a great play by Zander (Jones) to follow that. And that was huge (to have a two-goal lead).”

Both teams had just two shots on goal, with Davidson making two saves for Piqua, who had nine total shots.

Piqua goes to West Carrollton Tuesday and Miami East Saturday, while Lehman hosts Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

“The other thing we did today was move Jarret Powers up to midfield to try and create more offense and I think that helped,” Jennings said.

As the breakthrough they had been looking for led to a victory.



