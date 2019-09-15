Troy volleyball rallies, beats Versailles in 5: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

VERSAILLES — In falling behind 0-2 to Versailles on Saturday, the Troy volleyball team’s match seemed similar to its match against Tippecanoe — but in ways, the start was even worse.

Which made the Trojans’ comeback even more impressive.

Troy (10-1) was routed in the first set and fell behind 0-2 at defending Division III state champion Versailles Saturday, only to win the next two sets to force a decisive fifth one, then jump out in front and close out a remarkable rally, winning 6-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11 in non-league play.

Unlike Troy’s match at Tippecanoe, where they fell behind 0-2 and forced a fifth set only to lose in five, the Trojans finished Saturday’s comeback bid.

“What a great win for us. It was kind of like a replay of the Tipp match — but it wasn’t only 0-2, it was bad 0-2,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “We got beat 25-6 in that first set. The first set was bad, the second less bad, and by the time we started really playing like we can, we just thought can we figure this out enough to get a win?

“In the first, Versailles played like (the defending D-III state champ). We couldn’t put a ball down anywhere. Our serve receive was average, our shots looked average, and they looked good at everything. So after that, where they played amazing and we played abysmal, we played better and knew that they couldn’t maintain that level. Then we made some adjustments, and they struggled to find an answer to the things we were doing.”

Brianna Slusher had 12 kills, eight blocks and five digs, Lauren Schmitz had 10 kills, four blocks, 14 digs, three aces and two assists and Carly Pfieffer had eight kills and a block to lead the Trojans. Kate Orban had five kills, four blocks, three digs and an ace, Anna Boezi had five kills and three blocks and Morgan Baber had a kill to go with 32 assists, two blocks, 12 digs and an ace.

Emmie Jackson had 22 digs, two aces and an assist, Morgan Kaiser had three assists and two digs, Brennah Hutchinson had nine digs, Genna Coleman had six digs and Hallie Westmeyer had a dig.

“We even got down 8-2 in the fourth, but we rallied to tie it at 15-15 and pushed ahead from there,” Owen said. “Then in the fifth, we were able to jump out early, got ahead 10-4 and held on. We’re hoping this is the win we need to propel us to that next level.”

After traveling to Greenville Monday, Troy (10-1) hosts West Carrollton Tuesday.

Lehman 3,

Russia 2

RUSSIA — Lehman held off Russia in a back-and-forth battle Saturday on the road, winning in five sets 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9.

Reese Geise had 14 kills, Olivia Lucia had 11 kills, 15 digs, seven blocks and six aces and Lauren McFarland had nine kills, 22 digs, two blocks and three aces to lead the Cavaliers. Megan Carlisle had 15 assists, Caroline Wesner had 12 assists, Heidi Schutt had 17 digs and Abby Schutt had 15 digs.

Lehman (9-3) travels to Ridgemont Tuesday.

Other scores: Bradford 3, Northridge 0; 25-12, 25-8, 25-17. Franklin Monroe 3, Milton-Union (9-3) 0; 25-10, 25-17, 25-5.

• Boys Soccer

Troy 6,

Fairmont 0

KETTERING — The Troy boys soccer team posted its second big road win of the week Saturday night, shutting out Fairmont 6-0.

Troy (5-2-1) hosts Butler in a key division matchup Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Indian Hill 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe won its eighth straight to start the season Saturday, defeating Indian Hill 3-1 in a matchup between state-ranked teams.

Ben Sauls and Matt Hinkle each had a goal, and Owen Hadden, Corey Abney and Andrew Baileys each had an assist.

Tippecanoe, ranked No. 12 in the latest Division II state poll, improved to 8-0 with the win over No. 5 Indian Hill.

The Red Devils hosts Greenville Tuesday.

Bethel 4,

Kenton Ridge 0

SPRINGFIELD — Bethel continued its strong run on Saturday, shutting out Kenton Ridge 4-0 on the road to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Cannon Dakin scored two goals, Aiden Flomerfelt and Nick Schmidt each had a goal and an assist and Jace Houck had an assist for the Bees.

“Kenton Ridge is always a tough place to play, so this was a good win for us,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “The first half, we did not take control of the match as we had done in some of our previous matches. At halftime, we made a couple of adjustments and came out with much better cohesiveness. We gained back control of the middle of the field, and getting a couple of quick second-half goals helped us expand our 1-0 lead and set the tone for the remainder of the game.”

After hosting Carlisle Monday, Bethel travels to Tri-County North Thursday.

Seven Hills 2,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — Taking on its second state-ranked team of the week, Troy Christian suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 2-1 to visiting Seven Hills.

Troy Christian, which was ranked No. 3 in the latest Division III state poll, fell to 8-1 with the loss to Seven Hills — which was ranked No. 11, tied with Dayton Christian, which Troy Christian beat on Thursday.

Connor Peters scored the Eagles’ goal on an assist from Ty Davis.

Troy Christian hosts Botkins Tuesday.

• Girls Soccer

Troy 1,

Northmont 1

CLAYTON — For the fifth time since 2013, the Troy and Northmont girls soccer teams battled to a draw, with the Trojans tying the Thunderbolts 1-1 Saturday night at Northmont.

Maddie Brewer scored the Trojans’ goal on an assist from Leah Harnish.

After hosting Springboro Monday, Troy (5-1-2) travels to Butler Wednesday.

Troy Christian 1,

Preble Shawnee 0

TROY — Troy Christian (5-2-2) won for the third time in its last four games, defeating Preble Shawnee 1-0 Saturday on the road.

Lexi Salazar scored the game’s lone goal with an assist from Ryann Spoltman. Sidney Taylor made six saves to post her second shutout of the season.

Troy Christian faces Botkins Tuesday.

Other scores: Fairmont 9, Piqua (1-7-1) 0.

• Cross Country

Otterbein

Invitational

WESTERVILLE — Led by Dinah Gigandet’s individual victory, the Troy girls cross country team won the Otterbein Invitational on Saturday, while the Trojan boys finished third as a team.

Troy’s girls won with 33 points, led by Gigandet’s win in 18:44.4. Renee Kovacs was fifth (20:04.8), Emma Kennett was sixth (20:24.2), Millie Peltier was 10th (20:43.9) and Emma Marlow was 11th (20:51).

“The ladies performed well on an absolutely outstanding cross country course,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Dinah ran with the eventual second-place finisher until just after the first mile then pulled away for the victory. Renee had another outstanding race, and it was nice to see Emma knock the rust off and get her first race of the season under her belt today.”

Troy’s boys were third with 105 points. Braden Coate finished 11th (16:49.2), Austin Zonner was 12th (16:49.4), Josh Lovitt was 15th (17:00.2), Will Schaefer was 37th (17:44.5) and Matthew Spayde was 46th (18:05.4).

“The team ran a great race on a very tough course today,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “It was a difficult training week due to the excessive heat, but the boys put in the work in practice before and after school this week, and it really paid off.”

Cedarville

Invitational

CEDARVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls had the best local finish at Cedarville’s Friendship Invitational Saturday, finishing fourth in the Division II/III race.

Tippecanoe’s girls were fourth in the D-II/III race with 156 points. Isa Ramos was 13th (20:49.9), Libby Krebs was 29th (21:44.6), Emma Conley was 32nd (21:50.3), Gemma Miller was 45th (22:33.9) and Carli Federle was 46th (22:34.4).

Bradford was 13th with 386 points. Skipp Miller was 34th (21:52.6), Molly Clark was 58th (22:52.9), Mercedes Smith was 105th (24:13.4), Olivia Daugherty was 112th (24:28.7) and Alexis Barhorst was 168th (26:10.3).

Miami East’s girls were 18th with 453 points. Kiley Davie was 41st (22:24), Kendal Staley was 53rd (22:43), Paige Blauvelt was 153rd (25:41), Cyrena McAdams was 161st (25:52) and Liza Bennett was 209th (28:16).

Newton was 20th with 508 points. Baily Chaney was 82nd (23:26), Kendra Kern was 87th (23:40.5), Kara Chaney was 93rd (23:49.5), Brin Fairband was 199th (27:32.8) and Mackenzie Knupp was 202nd (27:42.3).

In the D-I girls race, Piqua was 11th with 266 points. Cassie Schrubb was 15th (20:33.8), Ana Adams was 23rd (20:52.7), Jana Wagner was 78th (22:13.5), Laurynn Barr was 141st (23:45.1) and Alivia Knorr-Sullivan was 175th (24:15.3).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe was eighth in the D-I race with 220 points. Austin Rogers was 27th (17:12.7), Ben Prenger was 28th (17:13), Gannon Owen was 56th (17:35.8), Dylan Taylor was 60th (17:39.4) and Kalib Tolle was 83rd (17:55.2).

Piqua was 15th with 388 points. Nolan Campbell was eighth (16:39.4), Mitch Fletcher was 84th (17:55.6), Paul Hinds was 120th (18:16.1), Jesse Furman was 165th (18:46.3) and Caven Wiles was 204th (19:08).

In the D-II/III race, Newton was seventh with 284 points. Ben Hoover was 14th (17:16.8), Owen Via was 26th (17:47), Curtis Shellenberger was 50th (18:34.3), Robert Ingle was 114th (19:23.9) and Clint Shellenbarger was 119th (19:30.8).

Miami East was 10th with 380 points. Dylan Barnes was 38th (18:11), Michael Bair was 56th (18:43), Elijah Willmeth was 94th (19:11), Garrett LeMaster was 103rd (19:16) and Clark Bennett was 144th (19:51).

Bradford was 30th with 903 points. Aidan Beachler was 251st (21:29.3), Dalton Reck was 294th (22:30.2), Jayden Dues was 317th (23:25.2), Hunter Biddlestone was 364th (25:55.6) and Jared Shellebarger was 365th (25:59.4).

Graham

Invitational

ST. PARIS — Covington’s boys won the Graham Invitational Saturday, holding off conference rival Bethel, while the Bees were third on the girls side and the Buccaneers were sixth.

Covington’s boys won with 89 points. Bennett Welborn was third (17:43.2), Mic Barhorst was eighth (18:17), Owen Rawson was 15th (18:49.9), Zane Barhorst was 24th (19:15.7) and Fletcher Metz was 39th (19:42.1).

Bethel’s boys were second with 97 points. Cole Brannan was fourth (17:43.3), Kaleb Roberts was ninth (18:20), Trent Schweikhardt was 12th (18:24), Nathaniel Patton was 17th (18:55.1) and Wyatt Leet was 55th (20:10.1).

Bethel’s girls were third with 93 points. Kylie Balkcom was 16th (22:24.2), MaKenzie Nida was 22nd (24:01.3), Lisa Sebastian was 34th (25:00.7), Maddie Spaeth was 43rd (26:09.6) and Lydia Brannan was 44th (26:14).

Covington’s girls were sixth with 133 points. Allie Garman was 18th (23:12.3), Alexis Meyer was 28th (24:26.4), Kailey Young was 63rd (28:47.7), Maci White was 64th (29:17.7) and Summer Anderson was 66th (29:55.4).

Eaton

Invitational

EATON — The Milton-Union girls were second and boys were third at Saturday’s Eaton Invitational, with Troy Christian’s Gracie Glaser and Robert Ventura both winning individually.

For the girls, Milton-Union was second with 56 points in the “gold” race, behind Fort Recovery’s 49 points. Sophie Meredith was fifth (21:32.3), Rachel Thompson was eighth (22:08.5), Ally Lyons was ninth (22:08.8), Maddie Stasiak was 24th (23:40.6) and Micah Tracy was 26th (23:51.4).

Troy Christian was sixth as a team with 134 points, led by Glaser’s victory in 20:37.3. Jewel Myers was 21st (23:16), ZaNya Green was 45th (28:18.9), Cheyanna Cullen was 50th (30:53.4) and Katie Townsend was 59th (34:59.9).

Milton-Union’s boys were third with 97 points. Tristan Persinger was sixth (17:44.6), Eric Trittschuh was seventh (17:52.8), Chris Miller was 17th (18:27), Kyle Bostick was 33rd (19:43) and Cayden Galentine was 39th (20:08.9).

Troy Christian’s boys were fifth with 116 points, led by Ventura’s victory in 17:02.7. Noah Shook was eighth (17:56), Aiden Tkach was 25th (19:15.4), Torin Schulte was 37th (19:59.9) and Kyle Sebor was 51st (21:06.2).

• Girls Golf

Miami East 189,

Fort Loramie 203

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team held off Fort Loramie in a key Cross County Conference matchup Friday, winning 189-203.

Paige Lawson shot 40 to lead the Vikings, who improved to 7-0 in CCC play and 10-1 overall. Kearsten Kirby shot 48, Olivia Patton shot 49, Katie Pottorf shot 52, Erin Baker shot 56 and Gretchen Stevens shot 59.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.