Butler upsets Troy, Tipp takes hold of MVL lead: Wednesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

Butler 1,

Troy 0

VANDALIA — After a physical and emotional come-from-behind win over state-ranked Springboro Monday night, the Troy girls soccer team didn’t have enough left in the tank when it faced Miami Valley League Miami Division Butler on the road Wednesday night, falling to the Aviators 1-0.

Ava Wertz had the lone goal in the match for the Aviators, who were outshot 19-6 in the match. Troy keeper Paige Nadolny made five saves on the night, while Butler keeper Evan Neely was credited with 19.

Troy (6-2-2, 4-1 MVL Miami) hosts Miamisburg Monday.

Tippecanoe 10,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team took sole possession of the Miami Valley League Miami Division lead Wednesday night, defeating Greenville 10-0 on the road.

With the win, Tippecanoe improved to 7-2-2 overall and 5-0 in division play, leaving Butler in second at 4-0-1 and Troy in third at 4-1 after the Aviators’ win over Troy Wednesday and Butler’s tie against Sidney on Sept. 11.

Tippecanoe is off until Sept. 25 when it travels to Fairborn for an MVL crossover matchup.

Other scores: Tuesday — Newton 9, Franklin Monroe 0.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 173,

Piqua 189

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union boys golf team defeated Piqua in non-conference action on the front nine at Wednesday at Homestead Golf Course, winning 173-189.

Justin Brown of Milton-Union and Mason Price of Piqua shared medalist honors with 41.

Other Milton-Union scores were: Max Grafflin 52, Nathan Thompson 45, Sam Case 45, Grady Vechazone 49 and Carter Tinnerman 57.

Other Piqua scores were: Decker Jackson 47, Kyler Kommer 48, Evan Hensler 53, Cameron Foster 53 and Drew Hinke 65.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 195,

Fairmont 211

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls golf team improved to 9-3 on the season with a non-league victory over Fairmont at Community Golf Club, winning 195-211 for its seventh straight win.

Sydney Lange shot 45 to lead the Red Devils, Izzy Brightwell shot 48, Marissa Miller shot 50, Ava Coppock shot 52, Madison Grimmett shot 59 and Annaleah Lambert shot 64.

Tippecanoe hosts West Carrollton Monday in its final Miami Valley League match of the season.

Other scores: Xenia 182, Piqua (4-7, 1-3 MVL Miami) 209.

• Tennis

Troy 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls tennis team swept West Carrollton Wednesday in Miami Valley League crossover play, with the Trojans (8-7, 5-3 MVL Miami Division) winning 5-0.

At first singles, Kit Wolke won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Danielle Robbins won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Josie Romick won 6-1, 6-3. At second doubles, Mallory Nosker and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-1, 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5,

Northmont 0

CLAYTON — Tippecanoe (14-1) won its third straight Wednesday, sweeping Northmont 5-0 in non-league play.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Rainey Messinger won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-2, 6-3.

Other scores: Bellbrook 4, Milton-Union (10-5) 1.

• College

Edison State 3,

Clark State 0

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 win over Clark State Wednesday in OCCAC action.

Edison improved to 6-6 overall and 5-1 in the OCCAC, while Clark State dropped to 2-8 overall and 2-6 in the OCCAC.

Sarah Pothast had 12 kills, one solo block, four assist blocks and 10 digs; while Kathryn Lee added seven seven kills, three assist blocks and 11 digs.

Leah Herdman had 27 assists and led the defense with 20 digs.

Whitney Pleiman had five aces and added 17 digs; while Emily Powell had 10 digs.

