Tipp tennis wins MVL, Milton boys golf wins SWBL: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team clinched the first-ever Miami Valley League Miami Division championship Thursday, defeating Butler 4-1 to clinch the title outright.

With the win, Tippecanoe improved to 15-1 overall and finished a 9-0 run through MVL Miami Division play. Greenville sits in second with one match to go at 7-1. Last year, Tippecanoe, Butler and Greenville all shared the final Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-2, 6-3.

At third singles, Rainey Messinger lost 6-0, 6-4.

Milton-Union 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Milton-Union picked up a non-conference win over Lehman Thursday, winning 5-0 to improve to 11-5 on the season.

“Milton-Union has really good singles players,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Angela (Brunner) played really well and smart. That’s the longest 6-0, 6-1 match I have ever saw in all my years in tennis.”

In singles, Meredith Fitch defeated Angela Brunner 6-0, 6-1; Taylor Falb defeated Ann Deafenbaugh 6-0, 6-0; and Laura Billing defeated Mary Lins 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Madison Silvera and Amelia Black defeated Lian Trahey and Taylor Reineke 6-0, 6-2; and Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes defeated Macie Verdier and Emma Covault 6-3, 6-2.

• Boys Golf

SWBL

ARCANUM — After the regular season, Milton-Union, Waynesville and Carlisle were locked in a three-way tie for the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division lead with 5-1 records.

The Bulldogs found the best way to break that tie — head-to-head competition.

The Milton-Union boys golf team wrapped up its second ever SWBL Buckeye Division championship Thursday, shooting a 363 to win the SWBL Tournament at Beechwood Golf Course, followed by Waynesville’s 369 and Carlisle’s 378.

Justin Brown shot an 84 to lead the Bulldogs, Max Grafflin shot 90, Nathan Thompson shot 93 and Grady Vechazone shot 99.

Milton-Union will next compete in the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid North.

Troy 172,

Piqua 177

PIQUA — The Troy boys golf team knocked off Miami Valley League Miami Division rival Piqua Thursday on the road, winning 172-177 to stay alive in the division race.

Owen Evilsizor shot a career-best 40 to lead the Trojans (10-2, 6-1 MVL Miami), Henry Johnston shot a 43, Tag Bender shot 44, Ryan Dowling and Zach Prouty both shot 45 and Kellen Glover shot 46.

“It was a tight match, and a really fun match for such a good rivalry,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Coach Andy Johnson has done a real nice job up there, and I knew it would be close. But the boys played well.

“Owen shot his worst round of his varsity career two days ago then turned around and shot his best round today, so that’s varsity golf in a nutshell. He worked hard yesterday to get his swing back and went through a real nice stretch today. We had a really good week and are moving in the right direction.”

Mason Price was medalist for Piqua (4-9, 3-5 MVL Miami) with a 39.

Troy takes on MVL Miami Division leader Tippecanoe along with non-league foe Fairmont in a tri Monday at Troy Country Club.

Tippecanoe 156,

Butler 183

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe maintained its unbeaten mark in the Miami Valley League Miami Division Thursday, defeating Butler 156-183 at Cassel Hills to improve to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in division play.

Nathan Gagnon and Matt Salmon were co-medalists for the Red Devils with 37s, Braydon Bottles shot 40, Austin Post shot 42 and Ian Smith and Nolan Lawson both shot 43s.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Monday for a tri along with Fairmont.

• Girls Golf

Piqua 198,

Anna 213

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team shot a season low in the non-conference win Thursday, 198-213 over Anna.

Kenzi and Hannah Anderson shot career low 48s to share medalist honors, while Brooklynne Wright had a career low 50.

Adde Honeycutt and Reece Tate both carded 52s and Haley Krogman carded a 64.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy volleyball team swept Xenia at home in Miami Valley League crossover play Thursday, winning 25-6, 25-12, 25-7.

Lauren Schmitz had 11 kills, five aces, four digs and four blocks, Carly Pfieffer had 10 kills, a dig and two blocks and Anna Boezi had seven kills, three digs and three blocks to lead the Trojans (13-1, 11-1 MVL Miami Division). Brianna Slusher had four kills, three aces, two digs and two blocks, Kate Orban had two kills, six aces and seven digs, Morgan Baber had one kill, 23 assists, two aces and five digs, Emmie Jackson had eight digs, five aces and an assist, Brennah Hutchinson had three digs, Emily Huber had three assists and three aces, Genna Coleman had an assist and Macie Taylor had a dig.

Troy travels to Centerville Saturday for a big non-league test.

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe continued to roll Thursday night, sweeping Piqua 25-4, 25-5, 25-8 in Miami Valley League Miami Division play to improve to 15-0 overall and 12-0 in division play.

Rachel Wildermuth had eight kills, three blocks and 17 assists, Ashley Aselage had seven kills and two blocks and Corinn Siefring had seven kills and seven digs to lead the Red Devils. Molly Achterberg had two blocks, Abby Hughes had 14 digs, Alaina Titley had nine digs, Emily Graham had 10 assists and Olivia Newbourn and Kaitlyn Husic each had two aces.

Tippecanoe hosts Beavercreek on Monday, while Piqua (6-8, 5-7 MVL Miami) travels to Tecumseh Monday.

Miami East 3,

Arcanum 1

ARCANUM — Last year, Miami East had to hold off Arcanum in five sets to keep its Cross County Conference run going.

Thursday night, the Vikings took only four as Miami East (9-4, 8-0 CCC) defeated the Trojans 25-13, 25-21, 16-25, 25-13 to remain in control of the CCC.

Sierra Kinnison had 19 kills, seven digs, six assists and two blocks and Sophie Jacomet had 11 kills, six aces, 18 digs, one assist and one block to lead the Vikings. Megan Gillilland had five kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks, Nichole Hood had four kills, three aces and eight digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had 20 digs, Gretchen Frock had 32 assists, two aces and one dig, and Megan McDowell had a block and two digs.

Miami East has not lost a CCC matchup since 2009 and is looking for its 10th straight league title.

Covington 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — In Bradford’s Paint A Cure match, Covington won 25-20, 25-11, 25-11.

“Bradford did an excellent job of putting together the Paint a Cure match,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Once we got settled down we controlled the net and the tempo of the match.”

For Covington, 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the CCC, Nigella Reck had two aces, seven kills, 11 assists and seven digs.

Ellery Reck had four aces, six kills and 14 assists; Lauren York had two aces and five kills; Alyssa Kimmel had two aces, four kills and four digs; Emmaline Kiser had three kills and Olivia Mohler had four kills.

Hillary Hoying had three aces and five digs and Sophia Iddings had five digs.

Covington will play in the Jackson Center tri-match Saturday with Riveside.

Other scores: Milton-Union (10-5, 6-2 SWBL Buckeye) 3, Dixie 0; 25-16, 25-12, 25-14. Troy Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 1. Franklin Monroe 3, Bethel 0; 25-10, 25-14, 25-9.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 7,

Miami Valley 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team celebrated its Senior Night with a combined six goals and four assists from seniors Connor Peters, Preston Lair, A.J. Warden and Tripp Schulte in a 7-0 Metro Buckeye Conference win over Miami Valley Thursday.

Peters had two goals and two assists and Warden and Lair each had two goals and one assist. Sam Mathews also had a goal, Ty Davis had two assists and Josh Brubaker had one assist.

Troy Christian (9-2, 3-0 MBC) takes on Lehman Saturday to begin a season-ending five-game road trip.

Tippecanoe 7,

Wayne 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 10-0 on the season Thursday with a 7-0 non-league victory over Wayne at home.

Andrew Baileys had two goals and an assist, Ben Sauls, Eli Hadden, Aaron Davis and Corey Abney each had a goal, Matt Hinkle had two assists and Owen Hadden and Jack Cleckner each had one assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Tuesday.

Bethel 9,

TC North 1

LEWISBURG — After a slow start, the Bethel Bees (8-2) cruised to a 9-1 victory at Tri-County North Thursday on the road.

“We did not play a good first half tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “However, we came out at the start of the second half and started making better decisions with the ball. Our spacing was much better, and we exploded early. We had some very good second-half goals.”

Cannon Dakin had three goals and three assists, Nick Schmidt had three goals and one assist, Aiden Flomerfelt had one goal and three assists, Kyle Brueckman and Jace Houck each had a goal and Casey Keesee had an assist.

Bethel hosts Dayton Christian in a major non-league test on Monday.

Lehman 1,

Allen East 0

SIDNEY — Lehman picked up a 1-0 win Thursday.

“We did not play our best tonight, but we were able to come up with the win,” Lehman assistant coach Jake Emrick said. “These types of games are important if we want to get a good seed when it comes to playoffs. After the first half the boys knew they needed to put in more effort to get the result and did just that.”

Ethan Potts scored on a free kick in the second half and Will Voisard had five saves in goal.

Lehman improved to 5-3-1 on the season.

Other scores: Milton-Union (4-3-3, 4-2 SWBL Buckeye) 4, Dixie 2.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 3,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team jumped out to a three-goal lead against non-league rival Miami East Thursday night, holding on for a 3-1 victory.

Lindsey Magoteaux had a pair of goals, Riley McIver had a goal and an assist and Noelle Dexter had an assist for the Cavaliers. The win was the 80th career win for coach Jeremy Lorenzo.

Troy Christian 8,

Miami Valley 0

TROY — Troy Christian won its third straight Thursday night, routing Miami Valley 8-0 in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

Morgan Taylor had three goals and two assists and Lexi Salazar had two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles. Erin Schenk, Honour Clemson and Kirsten Strait each added a goal, Ryann Spoltman had two assists and Mya Dilbone and Madelyn Russel each had an assist.

Troy Christian (7-2-2, 2-0-1 MBC) travels to Newton Monday.

Newton 6,

Legacy Christian 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians steadily pulled away from Legacy Christian Thursday night, putting away a 6-0 victory.

Aliyah Critz had two goals and an assist, Emma Szakal had a goal and two assists, Kait Stevenson had a goal and an assist, Brooke Deeter and Cloe Miller each had a goal and Jaden Stine had an assist.

Other scores: Milton-Union (5-3-2, 3-2-2 SWBL Buckeye) 0, Dixie 0.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.