Piqua football keeps “battered helmet” with 27-0 win over Sidney

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” isn’t going anywhere.

The Piqua football team picked up the first back-to-back wins in the series with Sidney since 2013 and maintained possession of the helmet in dominating fashion.

The Indians ran 65 plays to Sidney’s 36 and controlled the game from the outset in a 29-0 victory Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

“We came in with a great game plan on offense,” Piqua quarterback Blane Ouhl said. “The offensive line was tremendous all night. The defense played great. This was huge.”

He would get no argument from Piqua football coach Bill Nees.

“I think this was the most complete game we have played in awhile,” Nees said.

Piqua set the tone on the opening drive.

The Indians went 65 yards on eight plays.

Ouhl converted a third-and-seven near midfield on a 14-yard pass in the flat to Ca’ron Coleman.

After an 11-yard run by Cory Miller, Ouhl found Garrett Schrubb in the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown pass and Jackson Trombley’s kick put Piqua up 7-0 with 8;30 to go in the quarter.

“That was a huge confidence builder for me,” Ouhl said.

Schrubb made the catch between two Sidney defenders.

“When we called the play in the huddle, I knew I needed to make a play,” Schrubb said. “I knew I was going to have to go up and get it. It was exciting to start the game off that way.”

After a Sidney three-and-out, Piqua went 38 yards in nine plays, with Coleman running it in from two yards out.

“We just do what the coaches tell us to do,” Coleman said. “The offensive line did a great job all night.”

Trombley’s kick made it 14-0 with 31 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

After another Sidney three-and-out, the momentum seemed to swing when Sidney recovered a fumble at the Piqua 46 and E.J. Davis rumbled 24 yards on the first play.

But, on first and goal on the six, Jerell Lewis stripped Davis of the ball and Piqua took over at its own nine-yard line.

“The guy had was wobbling his arm from the start of the play,” Lewis said. “Lance (Reaves-Hicks) said he could see what I was doing, so he was just going to let me do my thing.”

The duo have been a force to deal with all season.

“We are just out there making plays on defense,” Reaves-Hicks said. “Jerell (Lewis) is just a great player.”

After a penalty set Piqua back to its own 5-yard line, Coleman picked up the 15 yards on two runs — starting a 15-play drive that took eight minutes off the clock.

On a fourth-and-15 from the Sidney 34, Schrubb made another big catch for 15 yards to extend the drive.

“I had dropped the pass the play before, so I knew I couldn’t do that again,” Schrubb said. “I knew I was going to be between the safety and the linebacker and I just needed to make the catch.”

Two plays later, ran it in from nine yards out. The officials originally signaled touchback because the ball came out, but after a discussion it was ruled a touchdown.

“It was amazing (to get in the end zone),” Ouhl said.

Trombley’s kick made it 21-0 and Piqua took that lead to the locker room.

“That was big (to have a three score lead with Sidney getting the ball to start the second half),” Nees said.

While Piqua only added one more score in the second half, it was just as dominating as the opening half.

The drive took more than nine minutes off the clock, going 75 yards on 18 plays.

Ouhl had a 14-yard run on third-and-eight on the drive and then on a third-and-26, ran for 18 yards.

He was shaken up on the play and Andru Hollopeter came in with Piqua facing fourth-and-eight.

Coleman ran nine yards on the play and eventually would run it into the end zone from two-yards out.

The PAT run failed, making it 27-0 and Piqua added a safety in the final minute of the game on a bad snap on a punt to make it 29-0.

Unofficially, Sidney had 31 yards rushing in the game and qiarterback Ryan Dunham was 6-for-16 passing for 80 yards.

“Our defense did what it does,” Lewis said. “We got off to a little slow start against Stebbins, but it was the same. That is how you play punch you in the mouth defense.”

Piqua never threw a pass in the second half, as Ouhl finished 3-for-3 for 43 yards.

Coleman led the rushing attack with 92 yards on 19 carries, while Miller had 66 yards on 16 carries.

Sidney dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in MVL play, while Piqua went to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

The Indians host Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

“We have a big game with Butler coming up so this was huge,” Ouhl said.

Along with keeping the “battered helmet” in its rightful place.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.