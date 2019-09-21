Bulldogs improve to 4-0: Week 4 high school football roundup

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — Northridge’s “revenge tour” hit a speed bump Friday night.

Because the Milton-Union football team has plenty to prove itself.

The Bulldogs took control early and were never challenged Friday night, winning a second straight battle of unbeaten teams and handing Northridge its first loss with a 47-8 rout to open Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play at Memorial Stadium.

A.J. Lovin scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) a 6-0 lead, but the Polar Bears (3-1, 0-1 SWBL Buckeye) answered to take an 8-6 lead. Nathan Brumbaugh hit Blake Brumbaugh with a 27-yard touchdown pass to give Milton-Union a 14-6 lead — which was where things remained at halftime.

“We kind of had a sloppy first half, had some missed assignments and three turnovers that kept our offense out of the end zone,” Milton-Union coach Bret Pearce said. “But our defense was playing pretty well. Their only score came after a fumbled punt gave them a short field. It was just a matter of coming out and cleaning up our mistakes in the second half.”

The Bulldogs did just that and took control for good in the third quarter, though, running off three touchdowns to take a 35-8 lead going into the fourth and sealing it from there. Kayge Thwaits and Lovin both added rushing touchdowns, and Lovin made a spectacular catch on a touchdown pass from Nathan Brumbaugh.

“He’s always been explosive, but he’s put everything together this year,” Pearce said of Lovin. “He made the most incredible catch that you’ll see in high school football. He just went over the top of their defensive back and just really did a phenomenal job — like he is prone to do.”

Milton-Union has another big game in Week 5 as it travels to two-time defending division champion Madison.

Miami East 41,

TC North 12

LEWISBURG — Miami East bounced back from its loss to Cross County Conference leader Fort Loramie last week, building a 27-0 halftime lead and putting away a 41-12 CCC victory over Tri-County North Friday night.

Kaleb Nickels got things going with a 35-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the night — and the second play of the game — to put the Vikings (2-2, 1-1 CCC) on top 7-0 after the first quarter. Nick LeValley then scored on a 5-yard run, Tyler Kirby hit Aaron Lawrence with a 27-yard touchdown pass and Landon Rich scored on a 2-yard run to make the score 27-0 at the half.

“Defensively, we held them to only 45 yards in the first half,” Miami East coach Max Current said. “And we had some big plays on offense. We had some explosive plays and then didn’t give up any on defense.”

Tri-County North (0-4, 0-2 CCC) got on the board with the only score of the third quarter, but Kirby tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to LeValley to start off the fourth, and LeValley broke a 65-yard touchdown run to seal it.

LeValley finished with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and added three receptions for 65 yards and another score. Lawrence had three receptions for 60 yards as Kirby had his best game of the year so far, going 7 for 8 for 139 yards with two touchdown passes. Rich had 55 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Austin Francis had 46 yards on 13 carries as the Vikings piled up more than 400 yards of total offense to the Panthers’ 235.

“Nick had a pretty good game with 218 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler threw the ball really well,” Current said. “Kirby most definitely (had his best game yet). And defensively, we did some things that we hadn’t done in our first three games, like we had a better pass rush and finally got some sacks.”

Miami East hosts Arcanum in Week 5.

TV South 25,

Bethel 20

WEST ALEXANDRIA — For the third straight week, Bethel had a chance to win the game late. But for the second time, the young Bees came up short in a 25-20 Cross County Conference loss at Twin Valley South Friday night.

Down five, Bethel (1-3, 1-2 CCC) took possession with roughly two minutes to play and drove into Panther territory, but Twin Valley South (1-3, 1-2 CCC) forced an incompletion on fourth-and-1 from its own 11-yard line with :11 remaining, forcing a game-ending turnover on downs to seal the win.

Walker Johnson, who finished with 24 yards on eight carries, scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to give the Bees a 14-6 lead at halftime. Twin Valley South rallied in the second half to take a 25-14 lead with seven minutes left in the game, taking advantage of an injury to Bethel quarterback Mason Brown — but Brown returned in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown to get the Bees back to within striking distance.

Brown led the Bees with 219 rushing yards on 27 carries and went 2 for 7 passing for 21 yards. Spencer Briggs added 24 rushing yards and Evan Rogers had 23.

Bethel hosts Tri-Village in Week 5.

Lucas 43,

Troy Christian 0

LUCAS — Troy Christian finished a tough four-game stretch to start the season Friday night by taking on Lucas — a playoff team last season — on the road, and the Eagles struggled to get anything going in a 43-0 loss.

Troy Christian (0-4) hosts Meadowdale in Week 5.

Lehman 27,

Riverside 20, 3 OT

DEGRAFF — Lehman snapped its three-game losing streak to start the season Friday night, opening Northwest Central Conference play with a triple-overtime thriller at Riverside and winning 27-20.

R.J. Bertini scored all four of the Cavaliers’ touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the third overtime period.

Lehman (1-3, 1-0 NWCC) travels to Ridgemont in Week 5.

Ansonia 48,

Bradford 7

ANSONIA — Bradford dropped its 26th straight game Friday night, falling 48-7 at Ansonia in Cross County Conference play.

Bradford (0-4, 0-2 CCC) hosts defending CCC champion and current conference leader Fort Loramie in Week 5.

