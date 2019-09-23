Gail Brandewie hits hole-in-one: golf briefs

After over 70 years on the golf course, Piqua native Gail Brandewie is still setting the bar high for her family.

Brandewie, an amazing woman who has lived an amazing life, recorded her fourth hole-in-one Saturday at Echo Hills.

She used a driver on the 109-yard third-hole.

Witnessing the ace were Kathie Isenhouer, Judy Williams and Carol Beaulieu.

Trip wins

scramble

In the Ladies League closing scramble at Echo Hills Tuesday, the trio of Kathie Huemmer, Karen Nickol and Linda Willis won with 36.

Tying for second with 38 were Kathie Isenhouer, Gail Brandewie and Delma Grissom; and Judy Williams, Roaslie Snipes, Renie Huffman and MaryAnn Minton.

PCC holds

Pro-Am

Piqua Country Club held its 86th annual Pro-Am recently.

Winning were Matt Cox and Jon Brading with 62.

Tying for second with 63 were Jim Thieman and Chad Gilligan and Scott Bradley and Travis Mumma.

Tying for fourth with 64 were Tony Wendeln and Travis Mumma and Clark Manson and Paul Block.

Melissa Yeazell led pros with a 69.

Block was second with 70 and Gilligan was third with 71.