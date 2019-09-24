Newton, Miami East boys golf advance to district; Spencer, Brown move on as individuals

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

GREENVILLE — The Newton boys golf team did what they have been doing all season.

Bradford boys just continued to lower its scores.

As a result, both the Newton team and Bradford freshman Scout Spencer advanced to Tuesday’s D-III district tournament at Glenview Golf Course.

The Indians — a year removed from advancing to the state tournament as a teamfor the first time — and with just one senior in the lineup, continued a successful season by returning to the district tournament with a 363 score to finish second at Turtle Creek.

Arcanum won the tournament with a 353 total.

Newton overcame a slow start.

Playing the tougher back nine first, the Indians had a 193 total after nine holes before rallying on the front nine.

“We did what we have been doing all year,” Newton coach Ryan Karn said. “We struggled again at times, but we found a way to get it done. We have been doing it a week at a time all year. We went unbeaten in the CCC (in duals), we won the CCC title and now we are going to district. I feel good for some of those guys who played last year.”

And it was junior Ross Ferrell who led the turnaround.

The CCC Player of the Year wasn’t happy with his play at the CCC tournament last week.

And after opening with a 48 on the back nine, Ferrell responded with a two-over par 37 on the front nine to earn medalist honors with an 85.

“I just kind of felt like there was no choice,” Ferrell said. “The back nine, I just wasn’t striking it. The front nine, I still felt like I left a couple shots out there. I wasn’t really thinking about medalist. It was nice if it happened. I just knew I had to play better than last week. The big thing is just moving on as a team.”

Other Newton scores were Hudson Montgomery 90, Kleyson Wehrely 93, Chandler Peters 95 and Mitchell Montgomery 97.

“I am just really pleased with what this team has accomplished,” Karn said. “The kids have worked hard all year.”

Bradford coach Ryan Schulze couldn’t have been happier with his team.

The Railroaders lowered their 18-hole school record with a 399 total to finish fifth and Spencer shot 89 to advance to district.

“I wasn’t expecting to make it to district at all,” Spencer said. “I really wasn’t thinking about it at all. I was just focused on shooting the best score I could.”

Something Schulze has preached.

“I am glad Scout (Spencer) did that,” Schulze said. “That is one thing I have told the kids. If you worry about something, then you are just going to play worse. For Scout (Spencer) to make it to district as a freshman is great.”

And the team — with no seniors in the lineup — just continues to improve.

Keaton Mead missed by one stroke of advancing as an individual, carding a 93.

Other Bradford scores were Taven Leach 107, Joey Brussell 110 and Parker Davidson 121.

The Railroaders were in the hunt for the fourth and final district spot for a long time Tuesday.

“To tell you the truth, it was kind of exciting to be in the hunt,” Schulze said. “I took over (as coach) three years ago and we have really come a long way.”

Covington finished ninth with a 420 total.

Grant Humphrey led the Buccs with a 96.

Other Covington scores were Garret Fraley 104, Job Morgan 108, Dylan Lucas 112 and Hunter Ray 137.

SPRINGFIELD D-II

The Miami East boys and Milton-Union’s Justin Brown advanced to next week’s district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The East boys finished fourth at Reid Park North Tuesday with a 370 total.

Noah King led Miami East with an 86.

Other Viking scores were Tyler Fetters 90, Sam Zapadka 95, Andrew Bevan 99 and Cooper Elleman 101.

Brown shot an 84 to lead Milton-Union to a seventh-place finish with a 383 total.

Other Bulldog scores were Max Grafflin 92, Nathan Thompson 99, Sam Case 108 and Grady Vechazone 108.

Bethel finished 14th with a 458 total.

Bees scores were Ryan Santon 110, Sam Larsen 113, Ethan Rimkus 117, Caleb Blackburn 118 and Alec Donahue 122.

SIDNEY D-III

Lehman Catholic and Troy Christian competed at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

Lehman finished 11th with a 427 total.

Cavalier scores were Mikey Rossman 93, Brandyn Sever 97, John Gagnet 110, Hezekiah Bezy 127 and Alex Keller 132.

Troy Christian did not have a team score.

Eagle scores were Isaac Moore 104, Zane Harris 106 and Noah Tullis 116.

