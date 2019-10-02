Lehman Catholic boys soccer tops Miami East 2-1

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — It was the shot that wasn’t — and then it was.

And that ended up being the difference in a battle between Lehman Catholic and Miami East boys soccer teams Tuesday at the Lehman soccer pitch that the Cavaliers won 2-1.

With Lehman leading 1-0 midway through the second half, the Cavaliers Matthew McDonald made a run down the sideline.

From just inside the corner kick area, he decided to cross the ball.

And while it looked off target at first, it turned out perfect when ii drifted into the far corner of the goal to give Lehman a 2-0 lead with 26:51 remaining in the game.

“I am not even sure he was shooting on that,” Lehman Catholic coach Cameron Jock said. “That was huge (to have a two-goal lead).”

Miami East coach Nakilee Weni agreed with that assessment.

“I would agree (that it was not a shot),” he said.

Only one person could answer that question.

“Actually, I was trying to cross the ball — no, it was a shot all the way,” McDonald said with a laugh. “Actually, I thought it was going out of bounds. When it went in, I just started running around (to celebrate).”

Miami East showed a lot of heart, battling to the end.

The Vikings were able to close within one goal when Colin McEldowney scored off a cross from Logan McEldowney with 6:49 remaining. But, that was as close as the Vikings could get. East graduated 13 seniors off one of the most successful teams in school history last year and is now 6-4-3 on the season.

“I am very pleased (with the team’s progress),” Weni said. “We graduated 13 seniors. We just don’t score a lot of goals (because of youth and inexperience).”

Lehman is now 7-6-1 and Jock continues to be pleased with his team’s effort.

“We have been having problems with that (giving up late goals),” he said. “That is something we have to continue to work on. The kids are doing a great job.”

It looked like the first half would end up scoreless.

But, Max Schmiesing a run late in the first half and Joshua George was able to put the ball in the goal with 1:12 to go in the half to give Lehman a 1-0 lead.

“We have given up a lot of goals like that (at the end of the half),” Jock said. “So, that was good to see. That gives you a lot of momentum (when you score late in a half).”

Weni agreed.

“That is really tough to come back from,” he said. “That was a surprise, because we had covered everything up to that point.”

Lehman Catholic will host Lima Central Catholic Thursday in Western Ohio Soccer League play, while Miami East will host Tri-County North in Cross County Conference action.

After the shot that wasn’t proved to be the difference Tuesday.

