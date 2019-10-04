Piqua football stunned by West Carrollton

By Rob Kiser

WEST CARROLLTON — In a game where Piqua never punted, the Indians could not slow down a previously winless West Carrollton team, losing 39-34 on the road to the Pirates in Miami Valley League crossover action.

The loss dropped Piqua to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in MVL Miami Division play, with home games with Xenia and Greenville the next two weeks.

Piqua got a three-and-out against West Carrollton on the Pirates’ opening drive, but it was one of only two times the Pirates would punt the entire game.

West Carrollton quarterback Kamaury Cleveland would complete 21 of 30 passes for 383 yards, with both Austin Jones and Cedric Anthony well over 100 yards receiving on the night.

Piqua went 53 yards on its first drive of the game, with Ca’ron Coleman taking it in from three yards out and Jackson Trombley kicking the PAT to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.

It took the Pirates just six plays to go 80 yards and answer.

A 39-yard pass to Anthony set up a 1-yard TD run by Cleveland and Brent Paesler’s PAT kick made it 7-7.

Piqua then went 71 yards in seven plays, with Cory Miller catching a 14-yard TD pass from Blane Ouhl.

Trombley’s PAT kick made it 14-7.

Both teams would exchange fumbles, before the Pirates went 54 yards in four plays.

Cleveland’s 54-yard pass to Jones set up a two-yard TD run by Dakoides Turner. The try for two failed, leaving Piqua ahead 14-13.

Piqua went 65 yards in seven plays.

A 34-yard pass from Ouhl to Garrett Schrubb set up a 1-yard TD run by Coleman and Trombley’s kick made it 21-13.

West Carrollton went 74 yards in seven plays, with Cleveland running 30 yards for the TD. Paesler’s PAT kick made it 21-20.

The Pirates then recovered an onside kick, going 30 yards in six plays. Cleveland ran it in from two yards out and Paesler’s kick made it 27-21.

Piqua drove to the Pirates’ 8-yard line late in the half before the clock ran out.

The Indians went 58 yards in nine plays to start the second half, with Coleman picking up his third TD on a 4-yard run. Trombley’s kick gave Piqua a 28-27 lead.

West Carrollton answered with a 16-play, 80-yard drive. Cleveland threw a 31-yard TD pass to Jones. The try for two failed, leaving West Carrollton ahead 33-38.

After another Piqua fumble, West Carrollton took over at the Indians 44.

Cleveland and Jones hooked up on a 7-yard TD pass this time. Jerell Lewis blocked the PAT kick, but the Pirates led 39-28 with just 7:28 remaining in the game.

Piqua added another score late on a 9-yard pass from Ouhl to Tayvian Elder. The try for two failed, leaving Piqua down 39-34 with a little over two minutes remaining.

The Indians got the ball back with just 14 seconds to go, and a hook-and-ladder pass was stopped by West Carrollton near midfield on the final play of the game.

Coleman led Piqua with 155 yards on 24 carries.

