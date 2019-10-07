Bulldogs fall to 5-1: Week 6 football roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WAYNESVILLE — After knocking off defending Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Madison to improve to 5-0, the Milton-Union football team went into its Week 6 matchup at Waynesville riding high.

The Spartans halted any momentum the Bulldogs had, though, jumping out to a 21-0 lead by halftime and holding on for a 35-21 victory Friday night, Milton-Union’s first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs fell to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SWBL Buckeye, while Waynesville took sole possession of the division lead at 2-0 and improved to 5-1 overall.

Nathan Brumbaugh threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Lovin for the only score of the third quarter, closing the deficit to 21-7, but the Spartans answered with a score to begin the fourth quarter. Lovin then caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Brumbaugh, only to have Waynesville answer again to make the score 35-14. Brumbaugh then hit Blake Brumbaugh with a 23-yard touchdown pass, but Waynesville held on from there.

Brumbaugh finished 13 for 34 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, with Lovin leading the receivers with 107 yards and two scores on three catches. Kayge Thwaits finished with 73 rushing yards on 11 carries as Milton-Union was held to only 102 yards on the ground, while Waynesville piled up 253 rushing yards and 318 yards of total offense.

Milton-Union returns home in Week 7 to host Preble Shawnee.

Greenville 21,

Tippecanoe 7

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe still hasn’t been able to string together back-t0-back wins this season — and it’s running out of time.

After scoring a season-high 57 points in a victory over West Carrollton in Week 5, the Red Devils returned home to host Greenville Friday night, but they couldn’t get their offense going as the Green Wave put away a 21-7 Miami Valley League Miami Division victory at Tipp City Park.

Tippecanoe (2-4, 2-2 MVL Miami) held Greenville (4-2, 3-1 MVL Miami) to only 220 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers, but the Devils could only manage 178 themselves and turned the ball over three times as the Wave simply took advantage of more opportunities — including one defensive touchdown to kick things off.

Greenville took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown by Alec Fletcher. A 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Beyke gave the Wave a 14-0 lead, but Tippecanoe’s Cade Beam scored on a 21-yard run with 2:26 left before halftime to stay alive at 14-7.

That was all Tippecanoe could muster, though, as, after a scoreless third quarter, Beyke punched in another 1-yard touchdown run to seal the win with 6:33 left in the game.

Beam finished with 105 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to lead the Devils, with no other Tippecanoe player rushing for more than seven yards on the night. Quarterback Jackson Subler was 6 for 17 for 67 yards with an interception. Troy Taylor and Josh Riffell each had an interception for the Devils.

Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins in Week 7.

Fort Loramie 59,

Bethel 0

FORT LORAMIE — Bethel had its hands full Friday night, traveling to defending Cross County Conference champion and current league leader Fort Loramie, with the Bees falling 59-0 for their third straight loss.

It was also the second straight week Bethel was shut out — they lost 12-0 to Tri-Village in Week 5. Fort Loramie improved to 5-1 with the win and 4-0 in the CCC with its fifth straight win.

Bethel (1-5, 1-3 CCC) remains on the road in Week 7, traveling to 4-2 Mississinawa Valley.

Tri-Village 42,

Bradford 6

NEW MADISON — The Bradford Railroaders dropped their 28th straight game Friday night, falling to Tri-Village 42-6 on the road in Cross County Conference play.

After falling behind 42-0, Bradford’s Tavin Leach caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Fischer Spencer in the fourth quarter to help the Railroaders avoid being shut out for the fourth time this season.

Bradford (0-6, 0-4 CCC) hosts 1-5 Twin Valley South in Week 7.

