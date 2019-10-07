Troy, Tipp win sectional doubles titles: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — Miami County’s schools dominated the doubles brackets at the Division I and II sectional tennis tournaments Saturday at Troy Community Park, with Troy winning a sectional doubles title in D-I and Tippecanoe claiming the doubles championship in D-II.

Troy’s Kit Wolke and Mackenzie Nosker, the No. 2 seed in the D-I doubles bracket, began Saturday’s play with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Northmont’s Rachel Smith and Aubrey Ferrell, the No. 4 seed, to set up a matchup against top-seeded Kayla Bush and Olivia Walrath from Tecumseh in the finals.

There, Wolke and Nosker made all of the clutch plays when they needed to most, winning the match in a pair of tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-1). The Trojan duo fought back from a 5-2 deficit in the second set to force the tiebreaker, winning in a rout from there to claim a No. 1 seed for Thursday’s district tournament.

And in the D-II doubles bracket, Tippecanoe’s top-seeded doubles team of Amelia and Eliza Zweizig defeated Northwestern’s Leah Dotson and Allex Smith 6-4, 6-1, and Milton-Union’s third-seeded team of Taylor Falb and Laura Billing knocked off the No. 2 seed, Northwestern’s Leah Fraker and Macy Yeager, 6-3, 6-1 to set up an all-Miami County sectional final.

There, Tippecanoe’s Zweizig sisters bounced back after dropping the first set to defeat Falb and Billing in three, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to claim a No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament, while Falb and Billing will enter with a No. 2 seed.

In the D-II singles bracket, Milton-Union’s Meredith Fitch — the No. 4 seed — upset top-seeded Dakota Schroeder from Tippecanoe in the semifinal round, winning 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). In the finals, though, Fitch fell to Springfield Shawnee’s No. 2 seed, Jitka Jemelkova, 6-2, 6-2 and will take a No. 2 seed to Thursday’s district tournament.

Schroeder, meanwhile, bounced back in the consolation round, rallying after dropping the first set to defeat Greenville’s third-seeded Emily Marchal 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to finish third.

The district tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 1,

SCD 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team — ranked No. 2 in Division III in the latest state poll — got a huge win Saturday, knocking off Summit Country Day 1-0.

Lindsey Magoteaux scored the goal on an assist from Ava Behr.

Heidi Toner had the shutout on goal.

Other scores: Springfield Shawnee 2, Miami East 1.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 1,

Grandview Heights 1

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS — The Troy Christian boys soccer team played to its second straight tie Saturday, battling Grandview Heights to a 1-1 draw on the road.

Preston Lair scored the Eagles’ lone goal in the game on an assist from Connor Peters. Goalie Tanner Conklin made five saves in the game.

Troy Christian (11-2-2) finishes the regular season at Yellow Springs Tuesday, needing only to avoid a loss to wrap up the outright Metro Buckeye Conference title.

• Cross Country

Legacy Christian

Invitational

XENIA — The Troy Christian boys cross country team finished second at the Legacy Christian Invitational Saturday in Xenia, while the Eagle girls finished seventh with an individual victory.

Troy Christian’s boys were second with 71 points, behind only Miami Trace’s 48. Robert Ventura was second individually in 18:20.1, Noah Shook was fifth (18:41.7), Nate Hunnicutt was 17th (19:42.9), Aiden Tkach was 22nd (19:51.7) and Torin Schulte was 29th (20:26.2).

Troy Christian’s girls were seventh with 175 points. Gracie Glaser won individually in 20:51.6, Katie Townsend was 21st (25:19.3), ZaNya Green was 54th (28:59.5), Cheyanna Cullen was 71st (33:55.3) and Jewel Myers was 73rd (34:33.9).

Anna

Invitational

ANNA — The Covington boys finished ninth at the Anna Invitational Saturday, while Lehman Catholic was 18th.

Covington’s top five included Bennett Welborn, 17, 16:52.9; Mic Barhorst, 38, 17:31.0; Owen Rawson, 68, 18:10.1; Fletcher Metz, 83, 18:30.0; and Owen Boehringer, 90, 18:32.7.

Lehman’s top five included Alex Vanderhorst, 173, 20:23.6; Hezekiah Bezy, 207, 21:33.7; Scott Petersen, 221, 22:27.5; Wyatt Jackson, 243, 23:36.7; and Andrew Wiseman, 260, 25:27.8.

Running for Bethel were Nathan Patton, 63, 18:04.1; and Zane Bailey, 225, 22:36.9.

Bethel girls finished 11th and Covington was 14th.

Bethel’s top five included Kylie Balkum, 14, 21:23.6; Macknezie Nida, 60, 23:25.5; Madison Smith, 87, 24:57.8; Brielle Catrell, 92, 25:05.6; and Emma Daugherty, 99, 25:30.1.

Covington’s top five included Allie Garman, 44, 22:51.0; Alexis Meyer, 50, 23:06.7; Kaily Young, 95, 25:18.9; Emily Schafer, 173, 29:06.9; and Maci White, 135, 29:16.1.

Lehman runners included Maggie Bezy, 37, 22:31.0; and Sophia Flood, 51, 23:07.7.

Lions

Invitational

COLDWATER — The Bradford boys and girls ran at the Lions Invitational Saturday.

Bradford boys finished 18th.

The Railroaders top five included Jay Roberts, 102, 19:36.62; Aidan Beachler, 160, 21:11.59; Jayden Dues, 161, 21:15.87; Dalton Reck, 172, 21:44.81; and Hunter Biddlestone, 179, 22:04.65.

Bradford girls finished 12th.

Lady Railroaders top five included Skipp Miller, 29, 21:31.22; Mercedes Smith, 50, 22:23.53; Molly Clark, 60, 22:40.93; Alexis Barhorst, 113, 25:40.41; and Cheyenne Buchanan, 118, 26:14.91.

• College

Edison State

Drops Two

The Edison State Community College volleyball team lost to Lorain Community College 23-25, 21-25, 26-16, 25-14, 15-7.

Leah Herman had 29 assists and three aces.

Edison also lost to Cuyahoga in five sets.

Sarah Pothast had 21 kills for Edison.

