Troy girls’ win, Tipp’s loss, throw MVL title up in air: Monday sports roundup

RIVERSIDE — Last week’s tie against Tippecanoe hurt the Troy girls soccer team’s chances at a division championship, leaving the Trojans needing to win out and get some help.

Monday, the Trojans began to hold up their part — and got some of that help, too.

Troy knocked off Stebbins 4-1 on the road in Miami Valley League crossover play to improve to 9-3-3 overall and 6-1-1 in Miami Division play. That, coupled with Tippecanoe’s loss to Sidney, leaves the Trojans with a couple of different potential paths to a division title.

Julianna Williams had a goal and three assists against Stebbins, Maddie Brewer, Alexis Carroll and Chamber Browning each had a goal and Anna Burghardt had an assist.

Troy finishes the regular season with a Senior Night matchup Wednesday against division rival Piqua. Should Troy win, the only thing that could prevent the Trojans from winning at least a share of the division title is a win by Butler Wednesday over Tippecanoe. Butler is currently 6-0-2 in MVL Miami play, while the Red Devils are tied with Troy at 6-1-1.

In fact, a tie in Wednesday’s Tippecanoe-Butler match may help Troy even more — victories are worth three points in the MVL standings and ties are worth one. Should Troy beat Piqua and Butler and Tippecanoe tie, Troy would have a total of 22 points and Butler would have 21, giving the Trojans the MVL Miami title outright. If Troy beats Piqua and Tippecanoe beats Butler, the Trojans and Red Devils would both be 7-1-1 and share the division crown.

Of course, for any of those things to matter, the Trojans need to beat the Indians.

Wednesday’s critical match against Piqua kicks off at 7 p.m. at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Sidney 3,

Tippecanoe 2

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe entered its final two league games knowing that it needed at least one win to lock up at least a share of a league title.

But Monday’s 3-2 loss at Sidney in Miami Valley League crossover play has turned Wednesday’s matchup against Miami Division rival Butler into a must-win for the Red Devils.

Tippecanoe hosts Butler Wednesday on Senior Night, needing to win to earn a second straight division title. The Devils then close out the regular season Saturday at West Clermont.

Other scores: Fairborn 1, Piqua (3-10-2, 2-6 MVL Miami) 0.

• Boys Soccer

Bethel 10,

West Jefferson 2

WEST JEFFERSON — The Bethel boys soccer team’s winning streak is now a historic one.

The Bees tied the school record for most consecutive wins with its 12th straight Monday night, going on the road to blow out West Jefferson 10-2 and improve to 13-2 on the season.

“The win tonight tied the school record for most wins in a row at 12. And this was a good game for us to get all of our players time in both halves,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “The young guys worked hard and got a chance to show how much they have improved. I liked how they battled tonight.”

Cannon Dakin had three goals and an assist to lead the Bees on the night. Nick Schmidt had a goal and two assists, Jaiden Hogge, Kyle Brueckeman and Jace Houck each had a goal and an assist, Sam Sortman, Casey Keesee and Matt Smith each had a goal, Aiden Flomerfelt had two assists and Davyn Mann had one assist.

Bethel travels to Miami East Thursday night.

Other scores: Twin Valley South 1, Milton-Union (4-6-3) 0.

• Volleyball

Covington 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Milton-Union 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 Monday in non-conference action.

“We travel to National Trail tomorrow night, and we need to play better than we did tonight to expect a win,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We have the ability, it’s just a matter of putting those abilities to good use.”

Nigella Reck had 15 kills, nine assists and nine digs; while Ellery Reck had two aces, seven kills, 32 assists and eight digs.

Olivia Mohler had nine kills and Lauren York added five aces, four kills, 16 digs and two solo blocks.

Emmaline Kiser had 11 kills and two aces, Alyssa Kimmel had three aces and five digs, Hillary Hoying had three aces and six digs, Marisa Fields had four kills and Sophia Iddings added six digs.

Bradford 3,

Newton 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 win over Newton in CCC action.

Bradford seniors Erica Gaynor, Jaiden Leistner, and Tristin Booker were recognized.

“This is a very special group of seniors. They are very vocal and are very good at keeping the team up in tough situations,” Bradford coach Alisha Patty said. “The junior class is very get down to business so the seniors bring the fun. It was nice seeing my team have some fun.”

Bradford will play at Mississinawa Valley Thursday, while Newton will host Arcanum Thursday and Yellow Springs Saturday.

